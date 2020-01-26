Here’s All The Records That Got Smashed In This Year’s Triple J Hottest 100

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 26, 2020

Triple j’s Hottest 100 has wrapped up for another year and your loose unit mates weren’t the only ones who got smashed during its rollout, there were also a whole bunch of historic chart records that followed suit.

ICYMI somehow Billie Eilish topped this year’s Big List with her kooky pop earworm ‘Bad Guy’, becoming not just the first solo female artist to ever come in at numero uno, but also the youngest artist, period.

It was a record-shattering result that came on the heels of a number of other chart records set by the 2019 Hottest Hundo.

For starters, more votes than ever before were lodged in this year’s poll; a staggering 3,211,596 to be exact.

And it was definitely a year for the gals: of those voters, a majority 56% identified as female, 42% as male and 2% non-binary or unspecified.

Since the results of this year’s industry-defining countdown were revealed yesterday, triple j has gone ahead and crunched the numbers to reveal a bunch of other records that were set this year.

They include:

Highest charting Like A Version: Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade

Highest charting Indigenous artist: Thelma Plum

Most songs in the 2019 countdown: Billie Eilish again! (she notched up her third record of the countdown with a whopping 5 entries: ‘bad guy’ at #1, ‘everything i wanted’ at #16, ‘bury a friend’ at #35, ‘wish you were gay’ at #67 and ‘all the good girls go to hell’ at #91)

Most LAVs to appear in any given countdown: four to be exact (Denzel Curry ‘Bulls On Parade’ (Rage Against The Machine), Lime Cordiale – ‘I Touch Myself’ (Divinyls), Alex Lahey – ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ (My Chemical Romance), Skeggs – ‘Here Comes Your Man’ (Pixies) )

Longest time between Hottest 100s – Slipknot with ‘Unsainted’ (they last charted two decades ago in 2000 with ‘Wait And Bleed’)

The Aus music community also raised a motza $222,000 for Greening Australia throughout the countdown (a charity that aims to combat carbon emissions and aid in the bushfire crisis by restoring Australia’s native vegetation), with more to come as the Hottest 200 kicks off on Monday.

Stay tuned to Music Feeds for the results, and to recap the Hottest 100 of 2019 you can head here.