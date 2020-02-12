Here’s ‘At The Door’, The First Single From The New Strokes Album

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 12, 2020

The day after announcing at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire they performed at that their forthcoming album The New Abnormal would be released April 10, The Strokes have shared a new song, a slow-burning synth ballad called ‘At the Door’.

The new single is one of two new songs, along with ‘Bad Decisions’, the New York City indie rock titans debuted at the rally.

It features an accompanying animated video directed by Mikra Burakoff, which complements the track perfectly courtesy of its celestial visuals.

Produced by Rick Rubin, The New Abnormal will be the first studio album from The Strokes since 2013’s Comedown Machine, and their sixth overall. It’s being released through both the band’s long-time home of RCA along with frontman Julian Casablancas’ own Cult Records.

The last Strokes release was 2016 EP Future Present Past.

Watch the video for ‘At the Door’ below.