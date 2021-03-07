Here’s Double J’s 50 Game-Changing Women & Gender-Diverse People Of Australian Music

Double J has shared its list of 50 game-changing women and gender-diverse folks in Australian music as part of the station’s International Women’s Day celebrations.
The station called out to listeners last week asking them to help suggest female and gender-diverse artists who had made them see the world differently, broken down barriers, or simply made music they loved.
The list features legends of Australia’s music industry such as Kylie Minogue, Chrissy Amphlett, Marcia Hines and Lindy Morrison of the Go-Betweens, plus newer faces like Sampa the Great, Julia Jacklin, Thelma Plum and Romy Vager of RVG. You can read more about each artist listed here.
“To be a game-changer is to leave the world a different place than how you found it. And in doing so, to show those in your wake that they can too,” commented Mornings presenter Zan Rowe.
“Our list of 50 game-changing women and gender diverse artists captures just some of the incredible creators that have changed the sound and scene in Australian music. From the heavy hitters and quiet achievers, it jumps across time, genre, and geography. All of them have changed the game in some way, and we are indebted to their talent and tenacity. Without them, Australian music would sound very different.”
See the full list below – and listen to a playlist of the artists on Spotify or Apple Music. triple j, Double J and Unearthed are playing 24 hours of of songs, stories and discussions from women and gender-diverse artists across all three stations – head here for all the details.
Double J’s 50 Game-Changing Women and Gender Diverse People of Australian Music
Adalita Srsen (Magic Dirt)
Alison Wonderland
Amy Taylor (Amyl & the Sniffers)
Anna Lunoe
Biftek
Camp Cope
Chrissy Amphlett
Christine Anu
Clouds (Jodie Phillis & Trish Young)
Courtney Barnett
Deborah Conway
Emma Donovan
Evelyn Ida Morris
Helen Reddy
Iggy Azalea
Janet English (Spiderbait)
Jen Cloher
Jenny Morris
Jess Mauboy
Joy McKean
Julia Jacklin
Julia Stone
Karina Utomo (High Tension)
Kasey Chambers
Kylie Minogue
Lindy Morrison (The Go-Betweens)
Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance)
Marcia Hines
Meg Mac
Missy Higgins
Mo’Ju
Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote)
Nina Las Vegas
Olivia Newton-John
Renee Geyer
Romy Vager (RVG)
Ruby Hunter
Sampa The Great
Sarah Aarons
Sarah Blasko
Sia
Stella Donnelly
Suze de Marchi (Baby Animals)
Thelma Plum
Tiddas
Tina Arena
Tkay Maidza
Tones And I
Vanessa Thornton (Jebediah)
Vika & Linda