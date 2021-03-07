Here’s Double J’s 50 Game-Changing Women & Gender-Diverse People Of Australian Music

Double J has shared its list of 50 game-changing women and gender-diverse folks in Australian music as part of the station’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

The station called out to listeners last week asking them to help suggest female and gender-diverse artists who had made them see the world differently, broken down barriers, or simply made music they loved.

The list features legends of Australia’s music industry such as Kylie Minogue, Chrissy Amphlett, Marcia Hines and Lindy Morrison of the Go-Betweens, plus newer faces like Sampa the Great, Julia Jacklin, Thelma Plum and Romy Vager of RVG. You can read more about each artist listed here.

“To be a game-changer is to leave the world a different place than how you found it. And in doing so, to show those in your wake that they can too,” commented Mornings presenter Zan Rowe.

“Our list of 50 game-changing women and gender diverse artists captures just some of the incredible creators that have changed the sound and scene in Australian music. From the heavy hitters and quiet achievers, it jumps across time, genre, and geography. All of them have changed the game in some way, and we are indebted to their talent and tenacity. Without them, Australian music would sound very different.”

See the full list below – and listen to a playlist of the artists on Spotify or Apple Music. triple j, Double J and Unearthed are playing 24 hours of of songs, stories and discussions from women and gender-diverse artists across all three stations – head here for all the details.

[embedded content]

Double J’s 50 Game-Changing Women and Gender Diverse People of Australian Music

Adalita Srsen (Magic Dirt)

Alison Wonderland

Amy Taylor (Amyl & the Sniffers)

Anna Lunoe

Biftek

Camp Cope

Chrissy Amphlett

Christine Anu

Clouds (Jodie Phillis & Trish Young)

Courtney Barnett

Deborah Conway

Emma Donovan

Evelyn Ida Morris

Helen Reddy

Iggy Azalea

Janet English (Spiderbait)

Jen Cloher

Jenny Morris

Jess Mauboy

Joy McKean

Julia Jacklin

Julia Stone

Karina Utomo (High Tension)

Kasey Chambers

Kylie Minogue

Lindy Morrison (The Go-Betweens)

Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance)

Marcia Hines

Meg Mac

Missy Higgins

Mo’Ju

Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote)

Nina Las Vegas

Olivia Newton-John

Renee Geyer

Romy Vager (RVG)

Ruby Hunter

Sampa The Great

Sarah Aarons

Sarah Blasko

Sia

Stella Donnelly

Suze de Marchi (Baby Animals)

Thelma Plum

Tiddas

Tina Arena

Tkay Maidza

Tones And I

Vanessa Thornton (Jebediah)

Vika & Linda