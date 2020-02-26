“Here’s how celebrities reacted to Matteo Guidicelli’s confirmation of his wedding to Sarah Geronimo”

On Wednesday, Matteo Guidicelli confirmed his wedding to Sarah Geronimo.
Various personalities extended their well-wishes and congratulatory messages for Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo after the former confirmed via social media that they indeed got married last week.
02 20 2020, A day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married. Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli. First and foremost, We would like to express the overwhelming joy, love and excitement we have in beginning our life together. We decided to keep everything as intimate as possible because of private matters. Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family and everyone on “social media” have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE. That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never “punched” anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family. I would like to say thank you to my family for loving Sarah like a daughter. Our family is growing and we are blessed. Papa and mama, thank you for deeply loving and welcoming Sarah into our family. In time, with God’s grace and Love, everything will heal and fall into place. We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife! Let’s always celebrate life and love! Nothing will ever defeat pure honest LOVE. God bless everyone for your love and support! Again, from the deepest part of our hearts thank you! Sincerely, Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli #family #BLESSED #HappywifeHappyLife #G022020
“Welcome officially to the #BulliedHusbandsClub,” Nico Bolzico commented.
“Congratulations you two!” Anne Curtis said.
“You both deserve to be happy!!! Love and Light, always!!!” Iza Calzado stated.
“Huge! I remembered that date bro! Proud of you both! Don’t let anything stop you!” Eric Tai said.
“With God’s GRACE & LOVE! #family,” Kris Aquino wrote.
“Love you, guys! 😍 very very happy for you! Time to start a family!” Drew Arellano said.
The couple decided to wed in an intimate ceremony on February 20. According to Matteo, they chose to have it that way because of “private matters.”
“Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family and everyone on “social media” have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE,” Matteo said on his Instagram page.