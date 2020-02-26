“Here’s how celebrities reacted to Matteo Guidicelli’s confirmation of his wedding to Sarah Geronimo”

On Wednesday, Matteo Guidicelli confirmed his wedding to Sarah Geronimo.

Various personalities extended their well-wishes and congratulatory messages for Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo after the former confirmed via social media that they indeed got married last week.

“Welcome officially to the #BulliedHusbandsClub,” Nico Bolzico commented.

“Congratulations you two!” Anne Curtis said.

“You both deserve to be happy!!! Love and Light, always!!!” Iza Calzado stated.

“Huge! I remembered that date bro! Proud of you both! Don’t let anything stop you!” Eric Tai said.

“With God’s GRACE & LOVE! #family,” Kris Aquino wrote.

“Love you, guys! 😍 very very happy for you! Time to start a family!” Drew Arellano said.

READ: Paul Basinillo, may mensahe para kay Sarah Geronimo

The couple decided to wed in an intimate ceremony on February 20. According to Matteo, they chose to have it that way because of “private matters.”

“Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family and everyone on “social media” have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE,” Matteo said on his Instagram page.