“Here’s how Melissa Ricks is coping with COVID-19 crisis”

Former actress Melissa Ricks has formed new habits and made certain changes in her lifestyle to help her cope with the current crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the country, former actress Melissa Ricks has formed new habits and made certain changes in her lifestyle to help her cope with the current crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, April 7, the “Star Circle Quest” alumna admitted that she’s been “getting an unstable feeling lately”, as she bared her fear for the health and safety of her family, especially her daughter Kiera, as well as for medical workers and other frontliners who continue to risk their lives while battling the disease.

“I’ve been getting an unstable feeling lately, being worried about my family, others on the frontline, and specially Kiera,” she said.

“I really don’t know what the future holds,” she added.

To cope, Melissa said that she has turned to fitness as a much-needed distraction amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Kung napapansin niyo nadadalas workouts ko, why? Because it really helps!” said Melissa, who added that working out “definitely” helps lessen her anxiety in this time of crisis.

“Then ‘Di ka naman pumapayat!’ I get in the comments, does this help? In trying times like this we need to encourage each other, lift each other up. When I encourage others, or get that DM na nakakarelate ka, I feel better, because I know I helped someone having a hard time just like me, that I’m not alone. We need more of that,” she continued.

Melissa said that she works out not “to look good but to feel good.”

“It really helps so much to put our energy into something productive,” she added.

According to Philippine health officials, one of the best ways to combat COVID-19 is to boost one’s immune system through exercising, and keeping an overall healthy lifestyle.

As of Monday, April 6, the Philippines has recorded 3,660 cases of COVID-19, including 163 deaths and 73 recoveries.