Here’s Jimmy Eat World Playing ‘The Middle’ During Their Tiny Desk Concert To Brighten Up Your Morning

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 30, 2020

January has lasted approximately 5,000 years. With fears of impending climate doom, a third World War and a deadly virus, it feels like the apocalypse has never been closer. But if anything will make things seems a little brighter, it’s Jimmy Eat World performing ‘The Middle’ at their tiny desk concert.

The band took to NPR’s famed desk to perform three songs, two of which were taken from their 2019 album Surviving – ‘Love Never’ and ‘All The Way (Stay)’. But, because it would be a crime not to, they performed their seminal 2001 hit ‘The Middle’.

Australian audiences will thankfully not have to wait long to see the band perform here, as they’re coming down as part of the 2020 Download Festival lineup, alongside My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Clutch and plenty more.

Watch Jimmy Eat World’s tiny desk concert in full below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>