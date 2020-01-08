Here’s Post Malone And Beach Fossils Singing Pantera Classic ‘Walk’ Together At Karaoke

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020

In somewhat left-field news, it appears that Post Malone recently went out partying with New York indie rock flagbearers Beach Fossils – and that the two acts share an affinity for the dulcet tones of heavy metal icons Pantera.

In a pair of videos posted to Instagram by Beach Fossils last week, Posty and the Fossils improv a rap song with the lyrics “Timbs on my hands / Timbs on my feet,” before Malone and Beach Fossils frontman Dustin Payseur take on Pantera’s iconic 1992 classic ‘Walk’. It looks like a grand old time.

Despite being one of the world’s most-listened to acts at the moment, Posty has never shied away from his metal roots. On last album Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post brought together none other than Ozzy Osbourne to collab on a track alongside Travis Scott.

Check out both videos below via BC’s gram.