“Here’s the first look of Kim Soo Hyun’s comeback series ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’”

‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ stars Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

The first teaser for the upcoming Korean series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is finally out. The new show will star Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

It will be Soo Hyun’s return to the small screen after five years.

The teaser shared a glimpse of the characters that Ye Ji and Soo Hyun are portraying.

[embedded content]

According to Naver TV as translated by entertainment website Soompi, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay tells the story of a psychiatric ward health worker who meets a storybook writer. As their paths cross, both will heal each other’s emotional traumas.

Seo Ye Ji will play the role of book author Go Moon Young and Soo Hyun will portray the character of health worker Moon Kang Tae.

The teaser has already gained more than 59K views as of this writing.

Netizens were quick to express their excitement about the new series.

“Finally after 5 years since his last drama Producer, we will get to watch Kim Soo Hyun in a drama again! We have all waited 5 years for this!! So excited!! I cannot wait anymore!” one netizen said.

“Long wait but it’s worth it. Kim Soo Hyun is back!” another netizen commented.

The series will premiere on tvN on June 20 and will be streamed worldwide on Netflix.