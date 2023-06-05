Here’s the Lineup for Thrashville 2023: Cog, Mammal, Shady Nasty & More

Hunter Valley festival Thrashville has unveiled its lineup for 2023, with Cog, Mammal, Civic, and Shady Nasty leading the announce. There’ll also be sets from CROCODYLUS, DOWNGIRL, Fifth Dawn, Wildheart and more.

It’s the sixth year of the festival that bills itself as a “slightly heavier” event, and comes after a few disrupted years of cancellations and reschedulings due to COVID. In 2023 it’ll take place over two days from Friday, 8th September, to Saturday, 9th September.

Cog will take on headlining duties on the Saturday night, while Melbourne’s Mammal will get the opportunity on Friday – and the band have flagged they’ll be playing unheard tracks from their upcoming album.

“Thrashville is the kind of festival that every band wants to play,” Mammal shared in a press release. “The perfect blend of hospitality and stadium production. Mammal will be playing never before heard tracks from their new album in their set, bring your dancing pants.”

Thrashville will take place at the home of Dashville in the Hunter Valley – aside from the music, there’ll also be tattooing, live grafitti, and pro-skateboarding showcases to get stuck into.

Thrashville Lineup 2023

Cog

Mammal

Civic

Shady Nasty

Crocodylus

Downgirl

Wildheart

Dane Blacklock & The Preatures Daughter

Fifth Dawn

Bloody Hell

Dust

Fungas

Where’s Jimmy

Private Wives

Boudicca

Telurian

Doris

Dates & Venue

Friday, 8th September, to Saturday, 9th September – Wonnarua, Hunter Valley NSW

Tickets on sale now.

