Here’s the New Trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Earlier this month, the queens who would be competing in the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under were revealed, with the likes of Faux Fur, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon and Yuri Guaii set to battle it out.

Now, we have a look at them in action, with the first full trailer for the show’s second season arriving. “The last queen standing will walk away with the title Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar,” RuPaul tells the hopefuls,

RuPaul’s long-running drag contest made its way Down Under last year with its first season, with Kita Mean being declared the winner and Art Simone, Karen from Finance and Scarlet Adams as runner-ups.

“I am thrilled to produce and host a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,” RuPaul said when announcing its follow-up earlier this year. “We’ve only just begun to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens.”

Season two is set to premiere on Stan next Saturday, 30th July. As with last season, RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will all be returning to the judges’ panel, along with celebrity guest stars who are soon to be announced.

