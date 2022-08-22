Here’s the Second Trailer for The Weeknd’s Upcoming Drama Series ‘The Idol’

A new teaser trailer has arrived for The Idol, the upcoming HBO drama series from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The series is set to star The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – as a self-help guru and cult leader who enters a relationship with a pop singer played by Lily-Rose Depp.

As with the first trailer, which arrived last month, the new teaser doesn’t give too much away in terms of The Idol‘s plot itself, but does give an idea of its gritty, Levinson-esque aesthetic, set against the backdrop of the music industry. It also reveals some more of the stacked ensemble cast that appears in the series, which includes Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Hank Azaria and more.

Watch the Second Teaser for The Idol

[embedded content]

It’s not clear at this stage when The Idol will be arriving: as with the last trailer, it concludes only by telling us that the series is “coming soon.” Tesfaye first announced he was working on the project in June last year, with production beginning in November and completing last month.

The Idol marks Tesfaye’s most significant leap yet from the stage to the screen, since making his acting debut with a cameo in the Safdie brothers’ 2019 film Uncut Gems. He co-wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad! the following year, and has also voiced characters on The Simpsons and Robot Chicken.

