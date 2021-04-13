Here’s The Trailer For Dave Grohl’s New Legend-Studded Music Doco, ‘What Drives Us’

Our dad Dave Grohl is fuelling up the tank and taking us on the road, exploring the ups and downs of tour life in a new star-studded doco, cleverly dubbed What Drives Us.

Directed by Grohl himself and produced by Foo Fighters, the feature-length rockumentary is described as Grohl’s “love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music”.

And he’s lined up a cast of serious icons as his interviewees, including but not limited to Ringo Starr, Flea, Slash, U2’s the Edge, L7’s Jennifer Finch, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Black Flag’s Kira Roessler, St. Vincent and loads more.

“What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘Why?’ What drives us?” Grohl said in a statement.

What Drives Us follows young bands Radkey and Starcrawler who are taking on the world one town at a time, while also telling stories of the biggest artists in the music industry, recalling the romance and adventure, as well as the insanity and chaos, of their own time on the road.

It’s due to land on Amazon Prime in the US on April 30th, with an Aussie release expected soon after.

For now, you can peep the official trailer below.

And it seems the head Foo has been keeping very busy during the pandemic. ICYMI he’s also set to release his first book this year.

