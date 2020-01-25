Here’s The Winner Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 25, 2020

Annnnd that’s a wrap folks. Billie Eilish has taken out the Hottest 100 of 2019 with ‘Bad Guy’.

It’s history in the making too. Billie Eilish is the first solo female act to win the countdown. It’s a record breaking year for women in the top 10 too. We saw 8 women in this year’s 10 with 5 solo acts. The existing record had a total of seven women, but five of those women were features.

And what a bloody huge countdown. There were the highs, there were lows (ya joking, etc), and now the Hottest 100 of 2019 is done and dusted.

Denzel Curry’s ‘Bulls on Parade’ Like a Version and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ were predicted for the top #1 and #2 spots respectively. So, Curry’s LAV coming in at #5, and Flume sneaking in for that second spot was a big shock.

While Mallrat, G Flip, and Thelma Plum were expected to fill in the rest of the top 5. We saw Mallrat, Tones and I, and Denzel Curry actually fill out the top five. With the top ten rounding out with G Flip, Lime Cordiale, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum, and Hilltop Hoods.

G Flip tore up the countdown with four entries: ‘Drink Too Much’ at #6, ‘Lover’ at #58, ‘Stupid’ at #66 and ‘I Am Not Afraid’ at #77. Thelma Plum cleaned up as well with three tracks making it in: ‘Better In Blak’ at #9, ‘Homecoming Queen’ at #65 and ‘Not Angry Anymore’ at #78.

Tones and I, Halsey, BENEE, Ruel, and Ocean Alley were among some of the other artists charting multiple times.

Four Like a Versions made it in: Alex Lahey’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’, Skeggs’ ‘Here Comes Your Man’, Lime Cordiale’s ‘I Touch Myself, and, no surprises, Denzel Curry’s ‘Bulls on Parade’.

This year’s countdown filed 65 Aussie songs. Artists like Tones and I and Cosmo’s Midnight were among the 17 making their Hottest Hundy debut this year. And we broke records with a huge 3,211,596 votes.

Catch all of the triple j Hottest 100 of 2019 below.

[embedded content]

Hottest 100 Of 2019 Milestones:

Billie Eilish has charted 5 times with bad guy at #1, everything i wanted at #16, bury a friend at #35, wish you were gay at #67 and all the good girls go to hell at #91

Flume has charted 3 times with Rushing Back (Feat. Vera Blue) at #2, Friends (Feat. Reo Cragun) at #30 and Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar) at #81

Tones and I have charted 3 times with Dance Monkey at #4, Never Seen The Rain at #15 and Johnny Run Away at #26

Denzel Curry has charted twice with Bulls On Parade (Like A Version) at #5 and RICKY at #45

G Flip has charted 4 times with Drink Too Much at #6, Lover at #58, Stupid at #66 and I Am Not Afraid at #77

Lime Cordiale has charted 4 times with Robbery at #7, Inappropriate Behaviour at #13, I Touch Myself (Like A Version) at #17 and Money at #32

Thelma Plum has charted 3 times with Better In Blak at #9, Homecoming Queen at #65 and Not Angry Anymore at #78

Post Malone has charted twice with Circles at #11 and Wow. at #93

Tame Impala has charted 3 times with Borderline at #18, It Might Be Time at #43 and Patience at #52

BENEE has charted 3 times with Glitter at #19, Find An Island at #25 and Evil Spider at #51

Ruel has charted 3 times with Painkiller at #22, Face To Face at #38 and Free Time at #49

Ocean Alley has charted twice with Infinity at #24 and Stained Glass at #54

Skegss have charted twice with Save It For The Weekend at #31 and Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version) at #90

Halsey has charted twice with Graveyard at #40 and Nightmare at #63

Baker Boy has charted twice with Cool As Hell at #44 and Meditjin (Feat. JessB) at #98

Dean Lewis have charted twice with 7 Minutes at #46 and Stay Awake at #79

Holy Holy has charted twice with Teach Me About Dying at #50 and Maybe You Know at #61

Slipknot chart at #86 with Unsainted. The last time they charted in the Hottest 100 was in the year 2000 with Wait and Bleed.

65 songs will appear from Australian artists just under 2016’s Hottest 100 record of 66

9 artists will have a Hottest 100 hat-trick, appearing 3 years in a row

17 artists are making their Hottest 100 debut

Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 Full List

1. Billie Eilish – bad guy 2. Flume – Rushing Back (Feat. Vera Blue) 3. Mallrat – Charlie 4. Tones and I – Dance Monkey 5. Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade (Like A Version) 6. G Flip – Drink Too Much 7. Lime Cordiale – Robbery 8. The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted 9. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak 10. Hilltop Hoods – Exit Sign (Feat. Illy/Ecca Vandal)

11. Post Malone – Circles 12. FIDLAR – By Myself 13. Lime Cordiale – Inappropriate Behaviour 14. Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat 15. Tones and I – Never Seen The Rain 16. Billie Eilish – everything i wanted 17. Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself (Like A Version) 18. Tame Impala – Borderline 19. BENEE – Glitter 20. DMA’S – Silver

21. The Chats – Pub Feed 22. Ruel – Painkiller 23. Tyler, The Creator – EARFQUAKE 24. Ocean Alley – Infinity 25. BENEE – Find An Island 26. Tones and I – Johnny Run Away 27. Stormzy – Vossi Bop 28. Lizzo – Juice 29. MEDUZA – Piece Of Your Heart (Feat. Goodboys) 30. Flume – Friends (Feat. Reo Cragun)

31. Skegss – Save It For The Weekend 32. Lime Cordiale – Money 33. Dom Dolla – San Frandisco 34. Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (Feat. Denzel Curry) 35. Billie Eilish – bury a friend 36. PNAU – Solid Gold (Feat. Kira Divine/Marques Toliver) 37. Duke Dumont – Red Light Green Light (Feat. Shaun Ross) 38. Ruel – Face To Face 39. Catfish and the Bottlemen – Longshot 40. Halsey – Graveyard

41. Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM 42. Juice WRLD – Robbery 43. Tame Impala – It Might Be Time 44. Baker Boy – Cool As Hell 45. Denzel Curry – RICKY 46. Dean Lewis – 7 Minutes 47. BROCKHAMPTON – SUGAR 48. Ziggy Alberts – Intentions (22) 49. Ruel – Free Time 50. Holy Holy – Teach Me About Dying

51. BENEE – Evil Spider 52. Tame Impala – Patience 53. FISHER – You Little Beauty 54. Ocean Alley – Stained Glass 55. Khalid – Talk (Feat. Disclosure) 56. J. Cole – MIDDLE CHILD 57. Slowly Slowly – Jellyfish 58. G Flip – Lover 59. Mallrat x Basenji – Nobody’s Home 60. Hockey Dad – I Missed Out

61. Holy Holy – Maybe You Know 62. Bakar – Hell N Back 63. Halsey – Nightmare 64. George Alice – Circles 65. Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen 66. G Flip – Stupid 67. Billie Eilish – wish you were gay 68. Illy – Then What 69. Violent Soho – Vacation Forever 70. E^ST – Talk Deep

71. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights 72. Angie McMahon – Pasta 73. Cub Sport – Party Pill 74. Hayden James and NAATIONS – Nowhere To Go 75. Golden Features x The Presets – Paradise 76. Meg Mac – Something Tells Me 77. G Flip – I Am Not Afraid 78. Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore 79. Dean Lewis – Stay Awake 80. Spacey Jane – Good For You

81. Flume – Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar) 82. Peking Duk & Jack River – Sugar 83. Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (Like A Version) 84. DOPE LEMON – Hey You 85. Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time 86. Slipknot – Unsainted 87. Kanye West – Follow God 88. Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys – Lose Control 89. Sampa the Great – Final Form 90. Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version)