Here’s The Winner Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2019

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 25, 2020
Annnnd that’s a wrap folks. Billie Eilish has taken out the Hottest 100 of 2019 with ‘Bad Guy’.
It’s history in the making too. Billie Eilish is the first solo female act to win the countdown. It’s a record breaking year for women in the top 10 too. We saw 8 women in this year’s 10 with 5 solo acts. The existing record had a total of seven women, but five of those women were features.
And what a bloody huge countdown. There were the highs, there were lows (ya joking, etc), and now the Hottest 100 of 2019 is done and dusted.
Denzel Curry’s ‘Bulls on Parade’ Like a Version and Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ were predicted for the top #1 and #2 spots respectively. So, Curry’s LAV coming in at #5, and Flume sneaking in for that second spot was a big shock.
While Mallrat, G Flip, and Thelma Plum were expected to fill in the rest of the top 5. We saw Mallrat, Tones and I, and Denzel Curry actually fill out the top five. With the top ten rounding out with G Flip, Lime Cordiale, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum, and Hilltop Hoods.
G Flip tore up the countdown with four entries: ‘Drink Too Much’ at #6, ‘Lover’ at #58, ‘Stupid’ at #66 and ‘I Am Not Afraid’ at #77. Thelma Plum cleaned up as well with three tracks making it in: ‘Better In Blak’ at #9, ‘Homecoming Queen’ at #65 and ‘Not Angry Anymore’ at #78.
Tones and I, Halsey, BENEE, Ruel, and Ocean Alley were among some of the other artists charting multiple times.
Four Like a Versions made it in: Alex Lahey’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’, Skeggs’ ‘Here Comes Your Man’, Lime Cordiale’s ‘I Touch Myself, and, no surprises, Denzel Curry’s ‘Bulls on Parade’.
This year’s countdown filed 65 Aussie songs. Artists like Tones and I and Cosmo’s Midnight were among the 17 making their Hottest Hundy debut this year. And we broke records with a huge 3,211,596 votes.
Catch all of the triple j Hottest 100 of 2019 below.
Hottest 100 Of 2019 Milestones:
- Billie Eilish has charted 5 times with bad guy at #1, everything i wanted at #16, bury a friend at #35, wish you were gay at #67 and all the good girls go to hell at #91
- Flume has charted 3 times with Rushing Back (Feat. Vera Blue) at #2, Friends (Feat. Reo Cragun) at #30 and Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar) at #81
- Tones and I have charted 3 times with Dance Monkey at #4, Never Seen The Rain at #15 and Johnny Run Away at #26
- Denzel Curry has charted twice with Bulls On Parade (Like A Version) at #5 and RICKY at #45
- G Flip has charted 4 times with Drink Too Much at #6, Lover at #58, Stupid at #66 and I Am Not Afraid at #77
- Lime Cordiale has charted 4 times with Robbery at #7, Inappropriate Behaviour at #13, I Touch Myself (Like A Version) at #17 and Money at #32
- Thelma Plum has charted 3 times with Better In Blak at #9, Homecoming Queen at #65 and Not Angry Anymore at #78
- Post Malone has charted twice with Circles at #11 and Wow. at #93
- Tame Impala has charted 3 times with Borderline at #18, It Might Be Time at #43 and Patience at #52
- BENEE has charted 3 times with Glitter at #19, Find An Island at #25 and Evil Spider at #51
- Ruel has charted 3 times with Painkiller at #22, Face To Face at #38 and Free Time at #49
- Ocean Alley has charted twice with Infinity at #24 and Stained Glass at #54
- Skegss have charted twice with Save It For The Weekend at #31 and Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version) at #90
- Halsey has charted twice with Graveyard at #40 and Nightmare at #63
- Baker Boy has charted twice with Cool As Hell at #44 and Meditjin (Feat. JessB) at #98
- Dean Lewis have charted twice with 7 Minutes at #46 and Stay Awake at #79
- Holy Holy has charted twice with Teach Me About Dying at #50 and Maybe You Know at #61
- Slipknot chart at #86 with Unsainted. The last time they charted in the Hottest 100 was in the year 2000 with Wait and Bleed.
- 65 songs will appear from Australian artists just under 2016’s Hottest 100 record of 66
- 9 artists will have a Hottest 100 hat-trick, appearing 3 years in a row
- 17 artists are making their Hottest 100 debut
Triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 Full List
- 1. Billie Eilish – bad guy
- 2. Flume – Rushing Back (Feat. Vera Blue)
- 3. Mallrat – Charlie
- 4. Tones and I – Dance Monkey
- 5. Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade (Like A Version)
- 6. G Flip – Drink Too Much
- 7. Lime Cordiale – Robbery
- 8. The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted
- 9. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
- 10. Hilltop Hoods – Exit Sign (Feat. Illy/Ecca Vandal)
- 11. Post Malone – Circles
- 12. FIDLAR – By Myself
- 13. Lime Cordiale – Inappropriate Behaviour
- 14. Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat
- 15. Tones and I – Never Seen The Rain
- 16. Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
- 17. Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself (Like A Version)
- 18. Tame Impala – Borderline
- 19. BENEE – Glitter
- 20. DMA’S – Silver
- 21. The Chats – Pub Feed
- 22. Ruel – Painkiller
- 23. Tyler, The Creator – EARFQUAKE
- 24. Ocean Alley – Infinity
- 25. BENEE – Find An Island
- 26. Tones and I – Johnny Run Away
- 27. Stormzy – Vossi Bop
- 28. Lizzo – Juice
- 29. MEDUZA – Piece Of Your Heart (Feat. Goodboys)
- 30. Flume – Friends (Feat. Reo Cragun)
- 31. Skegss – Save It For The Weekend
- 32. Lime Cordiale – Money
- 33. Dom Dolla – San Frandisco
- 34. Glass Animals – Tokyo Drifting (Feat. Denzel Curry)
- 35. Billie Eilish – bury a friend
- 36. PNAU – Solid Gold (Feat. Kira Divine/Marques Toliver)
- 37. Duke Dumont – Red Light Green Light (Feat. Shaun Ross)
- 38. Ruel – Face To Face
- 39. Catfish and the Bottlemen – Longshot
- 40. Halsey – Graveyard
- 41. Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
- 42. Juice WRLD – Robbery
- 43. Tame Impala – It Might Be Time
- 44. Baker Boy – Cool As Hell
- 45. Denzel Curry – RICKY
- 46. Dean Lewis – 7 Minutes
- 47. BROCKHAMPTON – SUGAR
- 48. Ziggy Alberts – Intentions (22)
- 49. Ruel – Free Time
- 50. Holy Holy – Teach Me About Dying
- 51. BENEE – Evil Spider
- 52. Tame Impala – Patience
- 53. FISHER – You Little Beauty
- 54. Ocean Alley – Stained Glass
- 55. Khalid – Talk (Feat. Disclosure)
- 56. J. Cole – MIDDLE CHILD
- 57. Slowly Slowly – Jellyfish
- 58. G Flip – Lover
- 59. Mallrat x Basenji – Nobody’s Home
- 60. Hockey Dad – I Missed Out
- 61. Holy Holy – Maybe You Know
- 62. Bakar – Hell N Back
- 63. Halsey – Nightmare
- 64. George Alice – Circles
- 65. Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen
- 66. G Flip – Stupid
- 67. Billie Eilish – wish you were gay
- 68. Illy – Then What
- 69. Violent Soho – Vacation Forever
- 70. E^ST – Talk Deep
- 71. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
- 72. Angie McMahon – Pasta
- 73. Cub Sport – Party Pill
- 74. Hayden James and NAATIONS – Nowhere To Go
- 75. Golden Features x The Presets – Paradise
- 76. Meg Mac – Something Tells Me
- 77. G Flip – I Am Not Afraid
- 78. Thelma Plum – Not Angry Anymore
- 79. Dean Lewis – Stay Awake
- 80. Spacey Jane – Good For You
- 81. Flume – Let You Know (Feat. London Grammar)
- 82. Peking Duk & Jack River – Sugar
- 83. Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (Like A Version)
- 84. DOPE LEMON – Hey You
- 85. Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
- 86. Slipknot – Unsainted
- 87. Kanye West – Follow God
- 88. Meduza x Becky Hill x Goodboys – Lose Control
- 89. Sampa the Great – Final Form
- 90. Skegss – Here Comes Your Man (Like A Version)
- 91. Billie Eilish – all the good girls go to hell
- 92. Client Liaison – The Real Thing
- 93. Post Malone – Wow.
- 94. Allday – Protection
- 95. Adrian Eagle – A.O.K.
- 96. Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens
- 97. San Cisco – Skin
- 98. Baker Boy – Meditjin (Feat. JessB)
- 99. Cosmo’s Midnight – C.U.D.I. (Can U Dig It)
- 100. Dune Rats – No Plans