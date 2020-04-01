“Here’s what Angelica Panganiban plans to do once she gets a family of her own”

Angelica Panganiban reveals she would probably move to an island and become more discerning about the kind of projects that she would accept.

Angelica Panganiban answered a series of questions on Twitter from netizens which ranged from personal to professional ones and everything else in between.

Panganiban openly responded to questions raised about her friendship with some of her closest pals in showbiz such as Glaiza de Castro, Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo, and Kim Chiu as well as her past relationships.

Here, she also revealed that given a chance to work with a celebrity from the rival network, she would pick Marian Rivera. Meanwhile, she also revealed that KathNiel is her favorite love team — admitting that she wants to work with them again in the future.

Si marian rivera 🙂 https://t.co/9c9HTaAJjK — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) March 30, 2020

Yes. Sarap nilang panoorin sa personal. Parang netflix live 😍 https://t.co/hzsBqEXW7Q — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) March 30, 2020

When asked if she has plans to leave showbiz for good, Angelica said she would only take a break but would eventually return.

And when that time comes, she said she would be particular in choosing what kind of projects to accept because she is probably living on an island by then. But that would only happen once she gets to have a family of her own.

“Pahinga siguro. Kapag may family na ko. Parang mamimili na lang ako ng gagawin. Kasi sa isang isla na ako nakatira nun,” she said.

Pahinga siguro. Kapag may family na ko. Parang mamimili na lang ako ng gagawin. Kasi sa isang isla na ko nakatira nun. 🥰 https://t.co/hD3TfUB5Aq — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) March 30, 2020

The Banana Sundae star’s desire to start a family of her own became more evident when she revealed what she wants to achieve in life.

“Magka-baby,” she said.

Moreso, she seems serious about living on an island in the future as she revealed that she has decided to let go of her lavish home and move to a small apartment.

“Yes. Nag downsize ako. Hindi naman praktikal ang malaking bahay. Lalo na mag-isa lang ako. So kumuha ako ng apartment na mas kaya ko ma manage,” she wrote.

Yes. Nag down size ako. Hindi naman praktikal ang malaking bahay. Lalo na mag isa lang ako. So kumuha ako ng apartment na mas kaya ko ma manage 🙂 https://t.co/gvog7AWBQk — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) March 30, 2020

When asked if she’s ready to fall in love again, she answered: “Matagal ng ready.”

Matagal ng ready 🙂 https://t.co/KH0bGSWAE0 — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) March 30, 2020

Angelica also gave an update about her project with Coco Martin which she revealed she isn’t sure yet when will be screened in cinemas.

“‘Di pa namin alam. Sabay-sabay natin malalaman ‘yan,” she stated.