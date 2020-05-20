“Here’s what Anne Curtis told Erwan Heussaff after tasting his ‘CLOY-inspired’ fried chicken”

Anne Curtis shares her reaction after getting a taste of Erwan Heussaff’s ‘CLOY-inspired’ fried chicken.

In case you missed it, Erwan Heussaff tried to recreate the famous Korean fried chicken which appeared in the hit South Korean drama Crash Landing On You.

Erwan, who admitted to just having finished watching the show with his wife Anne Curtis, successfully made both plain and glazed variants of the fried chicken.

“Whether or not you are a fan of K-drama, you have to admit that their food sequences will definitely make your stomach tingle,” he said as he shared why he decided to make a Korean fried chicken for his latest vlog.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, Anne took to Twitter to share what she has to say about her husband’s latest kitchen experiment.

Referencing to another favorite K-Drama of hers, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, she wrote: “I told Erwan CLOY vibes pero pwedeng pwede KIM BOK-JOO!”