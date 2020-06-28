“Here’s what Kim Chiu gave to her ‘savior’ as a token of gratitude”

Kim Chiu expressed her gratitude to Adrian Crisanto by giving him a symbolic token.

2020 has been a tough year so far for Kim Chiu who experienced a major trauma after surviving an ambush incident and endless criticisms online, among others.

In the latest episode of Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan , the 30-year-old Kapamilya actress opened up about how she felt when people started accusing her of staging the attack that brought her to the receiving end of non-stop bashing on social media.

She faced another challenge when people started coming at her for her “classroom analogy” during a Facebook Live protest.

While the series of events almost led her to quitting showbiz and moving to another country, Kim managed to turn things around with the help of a man who penned an open letter to her on social media.

With the help of Adrian Crisanto, a Branding Officer, who encouraged Kim to get back up by turning the negativity into something positive, Kim was able to come up with her now massively successful “Bawal Lumabas” song.

As a way of thanking Adrian, Kim gave him a pair of headphones which she said is a symbol of gratitude to the fruit she got from listening to Adrian’s advice.

Kim likewise credited Adrian for giving her back her the confidence she once had through his advice.

In the same episode, Kim shared her struggles growing up. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Kim’s “Bawal Lumabas” has become an instant hit she even came up with a merch where proceeds raised helped the mass testing project of Angel Locsin.

