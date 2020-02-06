“Here’s what Markus Paterson has to say about Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador’s team-up”

Janella Salvador’s rumored boyfriend, Markus Paterson, shared for the first time his thoughts on Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador’s team-up.

“We’re good.”

This was what Markus Paterson had to say when asked if all is well between him and Janella Salvador

[embedded content]

Amid rumors about the two of them reportedly having ended their relationship, the 21-year-old Kapamilya actor seems to tell otherwise.

Although he neither confirmed nor denied whether the two of them have decided to call it quits, the actor remarked: “I like it when it’s not straight. So let’s not set things straight muna.”

With Janella Salvador being teamed up with Joshua Garcia, Markus Paterson expressed his full support for them.

“I don’t really need to talk to anyone about it. Like whatever happened, happened. I think it’s cool. I mean they’re gonna have a long, beautiful career together. I wish them the best,” he stated.

Although Markus admitted that he hasn’t discussed anything yet with Joshua, he made it clear that he and the Killer Bride actor remain good friends.

“Yeah, I guess. I mean, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be. We haven’t talked yet. I haven’t seen him yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paterson stands firm over his decision to not work on a project with Janella — reiterating that he wants to keep his personal life and private life separate from each other.

“I like to keep personal life and work life far from each other. I mean, I wouldn’t mind working with her. Maybe in the future. But now, she needs to focus on Joshua for now,” he said.