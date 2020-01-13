“Here’s what Rachelle Ann Go has to say about Sarah Geronimo’s engagement”

Rachelle Ann Go expressed how happy she is for the engagement of Sarah Geronimo to Matteo Guidicelli.

Rachelle Ann Go couldn’t contain her happiness when asked about what she has to say about the engagement of Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo to Matteo Guidicelli.

Go, who was one of the inductees at this year’s Eastwood Walk of Fame, expressed how happy she is for Sarah Geronimo who happens to be one of her longtime friends in the industry.

“Of course, I am very happy for the both of them. Alam naman ‘yun ni Sarah. Kahit nandoon ako sa London, updated ako sa mga nagaganap sa life niya. So I’m very happy,” she said.

The 33-year-old singer, who met with Erik Santos and Sarah Geronimo over a week ago, revealed she spent the entire day catching up with the two of them.

“Buong araw kaming magkakasama. Wala kaming ginawa kundi kumain, magpa-spa, mag-tsikahan all day. Parang kulang ‘yung isang araw. Ang dami naming napag-tsismisan,” she stated.

When asked if she gave Geronimo advice about married life, she responded: “Madami. Napakarami. Kaya nga kulang ang isang araw namin.”

Now living a happy married life with her husband Martin Spies, she also opened up about her own experience after almost two years of marriage.

“Masaya po. Mahirap po talaga ang marriage but it is so beautiful. Ang sarap na may partner ka sa buhay. Lalo na maka-Diyos ‘yung asawa ko. Buti na lang ‘yun ‘ang pinili ko talaga. Kaya sobra po talaga akong grateful. Mabait na tao ‘yung napili ko,” she said.

Meanwhile, Go, who is currently in the Philippines for a Valentine’s concert this February, said she would fly back to London after the show.

According to the theater actress, she will return as Fantine in the upcoming West End production of Les Miserables.

Dubbed Homecoming, Rachelle Ann Go’s concert is happening on February 14, 2020 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Resorts World Manila.

Among Go’s special guests are Lea Salonga, Zephanie, and Erik Santos.

Apart from Rachelle Ann Go, other celebrities who received their stars at the Eastwood Walk of Fame include Miss Universe Catriona Gray, TV host Kim Atienza, actress Nanette Inventor, actor Edu Manzano, news personality Jiggy Manicad, radio host Jun Banaag, and actress-social media star Alex Gonzaga.