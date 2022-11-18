Here’s When Sydney’s Beloved Frankie’s Pizza Is Calling Last Drinks

Sydney’s world-renowned rock n’ roll dive bar Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice has announced the details of its final curtain call.

The venue, which has been the beating heart of punk, rock and metal music in Sydney for the past decade, will be calling last drinks and unplugging the amps for good on Sunday 11th December, which poetically also marks its 10th birthday celebration.

“It’s time to go to Hell!”

“We thought this venue would outlive us. We’ve seen trends come and go and steadfastly stood for RocknRoll through it all,” head beer monster Jordan McDonald posted on the venue’s socials.

“This conviction has been rewarded with a loyal following, and steady flow of new heads eager to join the ranks and jump on the crazy train. We’re busier than ever, we are a drunken Goliath operating a peak performance! But despite all of this, it’s time to go to Hell!”

In May of last year, it was announced that the iconic den of iniquity would be demolished by the NSW government to make way for a new metro rail line.

Jordan continued: “It’s time to leave our legions, farewell our four walls, and finish at our most fucking fearsome. With the unstoppable momentum of Sydney City’s ‘infrastructure evolution’ set to demolish Hunter Street in early 2023, we have decided on a date to depart.

“December 11, the night of Frankie’s 10th Birthday, will be our final night. In lead to this, we’ve programmed a period we can be proud to depart on. All killer, and lots of lip filler.”

The final roster of debauched events to take over Frankie’s beer-soaked stage will include a headlining set by Wolfmother, one final feast of Sunday’s iconic Freak Flag rumpus, a grand finalé performance from the Frankie’s world famous house band and one huge motherfucker of a night to send the old girl off in style, where ya girl right here will be hitting the stage with my band RedHook and a huge roster of other Aussie legends.

For all the info on Frankie’s final gigs you can slap your mouse here.

See you in the fun room.

