Here’s When You Can Expect The New Slipknot Album To Drop

Attn: maggots!

Corey Taylor has given us an update on the new Slipknot album, confirming it’ll be pummeling us in the eardrums some time this winter.

In a chat with Horror Hub, CT confirmed the record is currently about halfway through the mixing process.

“We don’t have a hard date yet ’cause we’re lazy and we’re still mixing the damn thing,” he fessed up.

“I can tell you it’s completely recorded and we’re about halfway through mixing it. So, to me, I would say probably two or three months [from now]. That’s my ballpark. I’m hoping; I’m gonna push to get it out then — maybe summertime [Aus winter] sometime.”

The band’s most recent LP, We Are Not Your Kind, came out in August 2019. Since then, they’ve released a single dubbed ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, inspired by the 1977 murder of British teenager Jayne MacDonald by the Yorkshire Ripper, Peter Sutcliffe, in the Leeds suburb of Chapeltown.

Though, CT said he wanted to use this story as a launchpad for addressing broader contemporary themes.

“It’s coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself,” he explained.

“And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we’re all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous.”

Take it for a spin below.

Meanwhile, a new album is real good news for Aussie ‘Knot fans for a whole other reason.

We can only hope an Australian tour won’t be far behind now that international tours are back on the cards. You’ll recall prior to the pandemic, the band said they hoped to see us “very soon”, following the cancellation of their Australian tour with Metallica.

Watch this space.

[embedded content]