Here’s Where You’ll Be Able To Watch The Fire Fight Australia Bushfire Relief Concert From Home

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 3, 2020

The sold out Fire Fight Australia bushfire benefit concert will take place just under a fortnight from now, at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday, 16th February, with tickets being scooped up toot sweet after they went on sale.

Now, organisers have confirmed that the concert will be broadcast live over multiple networks on the day, screening on Channel Seven and Foxtel’s FOX8 HD and [V] in a 10 hour broadcast from 1pm, with online coverage on Foxtel Now and 7plus.

Fire Fight Australia will see the likes of Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, KD Lang, Amy Shark, John Farnham, Hilltop Hoods and more unite to raise funds towards Australia’s bushfire crisis. Profits from tickets sold will go towards rural and regional fire services in affected states, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery and the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

“In the three weeks since we announced Fire Fight Australia, the response has been fantastic,” commented TEG CEO Geoff Jones.

“Seven and Foxtel’s generous offer to co-fund a telecast gives all Australians the chance to watch these wonderful artists share one stage for the same cause – and a further opportunity to help Australians whose lives have been turned upside down by this appalling national tragedy.”

Fire Fight Australia 2020

Sunday, 16th February

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

5 Seconds of Summer

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

k.d. lang

Lee Kernaghan

Michael Bublé

Olivia Newton-John

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Queen + Adam Lambert

Tina Arena

William Barton

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.