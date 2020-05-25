Trending Now

Entertainment
“Here’s why Clint Bondad trended on Twitter following Sam Milby’s post about Catriona Gray”

An unconfirmed Twitter account of Clint Bondad has been posting tweets seemingly addressed to Catriona Gray.

Sam Milby and Catriona Gray took over the internet by storm over the weekend after the former confirmed that he is now in a relationship with the Miss Universe 2018. But apart from the two, the latter’s ex-boyfriend, Clint Bondad, also came into the picture after a Twitter account that he allegedly owns became a hot topic on the social media platform. 

After reports about Sam and Catriona’s relationship made rounds online, a Twitter account bearing the name of Clint Bondad started posting a series of tweets that appear to be indirectly addressed to Catriona — making him trend on Twitter for two days. 

“The hardest thing in life has to be deleting the messages, erasing the pictures, and forgetting the memories. And wishing it was all unreal,” he wrote in one of his tweets last March 24. 

He then wrote in another tweet: “Can you ever stop loving someone?”

See the rest of his tweets below:

Although it has been more than a year since he and Catriona parted ways, some fans still can’t seem to get over about the breakup of the couple based on their reactions to the tweets of the said account. 

While it’s still unconfirmed whether the model really does own the account, some fans believe so because of the semblance to the way he writes his captions on Instagram. 

As of writing, Clint Bondad has not yet addressed the speculations about the said Twitter account. 

Bondad and Gray, who have been together for six years, confirmed their breakup February of 2019. 

