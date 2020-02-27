“Here’s why Janine Gutierrez is trending on Twitter”

Actress Janine Gutierrez landed in the top trending list of Twitter after sharing a funny incident involving her driver last Wednesday.

Actress Janine Gutierrez landed in Twitter’s local top trending list after sharing a funny incident involving her driver on Wednesday, February 26.

BABALA: Lahat talaga nang-iiwan. I went to my car to put my phone inside & get my wallet. Closed the door and walked to the atm across the street. Pagbalik ko wala na kotse ko, iniwan na ko. Akala pala ni kuya nakasakay na ko. Umabot na po siyang Mandaluyong galing Makati ano po — 🌺JANINE (@janinegutierrez) February 26, 2020

In a series of tweets, the Ngayon Kaya star narra ed how she was accidentally left behind by her driver, whom she referred to as “Kuya JR”, at an ATM in Makati recently, much to the amusement of her fans and followers.

“BABALA: Lahat talaga nang-iiwan. I went to my car to put my phone inside and get my wallet. Closed the door and walked to the ATM across the street. Pagbalik ko wala na kotse ko, iniwan na ko,” she began.

“Akala pala ni kuya nakasakay na ko. Umabot na po siyang Mandaluyong galing Makati, ano po,” she added.

According to Janine, she approached a stranger to borrow a phone and message her father, actor Ramon Cristopher, who then called their driver and inform him of what just happened.

“Naki-text ako kay manong, hindi ko memorize num ni kuya kaya si Papa tinext ko,” she said.

She went on: “After maloka ni papa at natatawa, tinawagan niya si Kuya.

Papa: ‘Nasaan si Janine?’

Kuya JR: ‘Andito po.’

Papa: ‘Wala diyan si Janine!’

Kuya JR: ‘Hala wala nga po!!! Nasaan po siya???’

THE END”

Naki-text ako kay manong, hindi ko memorize num ni kuya kaya si Papa tinext ko. After maloka ni papa at natatawa, tinawagan niya si Kuya. Papa: “Nasaan si Janine?”

Kuya JR: “Andito po.”

Papa: “Wala diyan si Janine! 😂😂”

Kuya JR:”Hala wala nga po!!! Nasaan po siya???” THE END — 🌺JANINE (@janinegutierrez) February 26, 2020

The hilarious story easily became a hit among thousands of Twitter users, including fellow actress Bela Padilla, who said that the same thing has actually happened to her.

This has actually happened to me hahahha — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) February 26, 2020

In the end, Janine assured her followers that “Kuya JR” is “the best though. Nakakatawa lang.”