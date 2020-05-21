“Here’s why vlogger Emman Nimedez is special for OPM group Ben&Ben”

Ben&Ben has shown support for YouTuber Emman Nimedez who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Days after vlogger Emman Nimedez opened up about his battle with leukemia, OPM collective Ben&Ben took to social media to show support for the online sensation.

As it turns out, Emman has a special place in Ben&Ben’s heart — saying the vlogger “was one of the first people who believed in our music.”

Ben&Ben wrote: “Emman Nimedez, an amazing YouTube content creator and artist, was one of the first people to believe in our music. He made a video back in 2017 featuring ‘Kathang Isip’.

“We recently found out that he is going through one of the hardest battles of his life,” Ben&Ben added in the post.

— Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben encouraged their fans to show support to Emman as well by streaming his videos on YouTube to help him generate money for his treatment expenses.

“Let’s help him beat cancer by supporting him, watching his videos and streaming his music. We are all behind you,” Ben&Ben stated.

Emman rose to fame in 2017 after his parody videos of popular K-Dramas went viral on social media.