Here’s Your International Women’s Day Pump Up Playlist, Courtesy Of Dulcie

FeaturesWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

With International Women’s Day just two days away now, we wanted to supply you with the ultimate playlist to get you pumped. Who better to help celebrate and champion women in music than the all-girl supergroup, Dulcie.

They’ve delivered a talent-packed playlist, featuring Aussie faves like Stella Donnelly and CLEWS, along with up and comers like Carla Geneve and DVNA. It’s the perfect 36 minutes of listening time to get you pumped for Sunday.

When Dulcie haven’t been curating your IWD playlist, they’ve been getting sorted for their national tour. It kicks off next week and you can catch all the dates down below.

Dulcie’s International Women’s Day Pump Up Playlist

‘Never gonna bring me down’ – Elwyn

Elwyn has some really epic influences that really shine through in this track and we dig it. The production is super impressive. Super lucky to have artists like Elwyn sharing our beautiful music scene here in WA!

‘Talk Talk’- Ivey

Ivey are great, this song is awesome. They put out a whole bunch of bangers in 2019 and they’re not showing any signs of stopping in 2020. Definitely one to watch and we’re big fans.

‘Affection’ – Jess Day

This one is a favourite of ours. Super catchy, got that real attitude and feels great! Jess Day is something else!

‘Sushi In Tokyo’ – DVNA

This one brings all the vibe. When the drums come in you just know it’s gonna be a hell of a time. Can just imagine this coming on at her live show and it being phenomenal.

‘Crushed’ – CLEWS

Siblings singing harmonies together is always one of those amazing things that money just can’t buy. The vocals into the chorus are nuts!CLEWS are a killer act, can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for 2020. If you haven’t checked them out on Holy Holy’s Like A Version of ‘Green Light’ that is a must do!

‘not a sad song’ – Teischa

What a track! Teischa nails it every time, we’re very excited to have her as the main support on the Perth show of our national tour!

‘Angels’ – Nilufer Yanya

Love this track, came in very high in a couple of our Spotify wrapped stats in 2019. Based in London, she’s started breaking out in Australia in the last 12 months and very deservedly so!

‘Tricks’ – Stella Donnelly

Stella is a crazy good musician. Vocally, instrumentally and as a songwriter she’s in a league of her own. Stella deserves all the love she gets and more!

‘Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover’ – Carla Geneve

This new one from Carla is absolutely huge and super badass. It’s the first single off her upcoming album and we couldn’t be keener to hear more.

‘Past Waters’ – Grace Armstrong

Beautiful track from our beautiful friend Grace. You’re always in for some outstanding lyricism and equally mind blowing musicianship from Grace Armstrong & her band. If you haven’t checked her out you most definitely should!

Dulcie National Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Friday, March 13th

The Milk Factory, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, March 14th

OAF Gallery, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, March 20th

The Rosemount, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, March 27th

Rocket Bar, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, March 28th

The Workers Club, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website