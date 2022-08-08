Herlene Budol Discusses how she Feels Being Referred as “Hipon Girl”

Herlene Budol Opens about her Feelings about being called “Hipon Girl”

Herlene Budol discussed numerous controversies and shared her thoughts on being referred to as “Hipon Girl”.

Binibining Pilipinas first runner-up Herlene Budol spoke candidly with Ms. Jessica Soho in a one-on-one interview for “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” about her life, work, and experience competing in beauty pageants.

According to the interview, Herlene became a member of Binibining Angono ng Sining in 2017. She later met her mentor, Wilbert Tolentino, who was also her manager, when she joined various TV game shows.

Herlene Budol was the first runner-up and the recipient of various special honors during Binibining Pilipinas 2022 on July 31. She discovered a newfound affection for the nickname “Hipon Girl” when her fantasies came true.

“Hindi ko na po iiwanan iyong pagiging hipon ko, Masarap din po pala sa feeling na iyong panlalait na iyon dadalhin ka sa maganda,” she qouted.

She acknowledged that her upbringing in a squatter community served as inspiration for beginning Binibining Pilipinas.

Herlene had tried a variety of odd occupations because she was the family’s sole source of income. She worked as a golf course umbrella girl, selling different things in the market, coffee shop crew member, and managed a front desk position at the municipal office.

Herlene now has a car and an apartment because of her dedication and hard work. She also, at last, received her college degree in tourism.

She mentioned in the report that her grandmother’s absence from her life to see her accomplishments was the only thing she regretted. Herlene was in the middle of organizing Binibining Pilipinas when her Lola Bering passed away.

“Bigat po. May pinagdadaanan po ako pero wala pong magawa,” she said in tears.

“Kailangan ko po nakangiti ka pa habang nagpe-perform ka. Pero hindi po nila alam na ang sakit po na habang naglalakad po ako, wala na pala iyong lola ko,” she added.

Herlene admitted that while she was skilled at making other people laugh but she was a bit hard on herself. She claimed that after realizing she could use her perceived faults as assets, her self-confidence increased.

Many people voiced their skepticism and tried to discourage her when she decided to join Binibining Pilipinas. Her participation in the competition was also dogged by controversy, especially when she wore her hair in a “fro” for a photoshoot. Her idea received criticism for cultural appropriation on social media.

However, Herlene thanked those people behind her success, such as her manager Wibert Tolentino that if it wasn’t for him, they would still be living in a house without a ceiling. Her manager assisted her in her training so she could participate in the Q&A session and stand out with her own beauty.

