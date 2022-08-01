Herlene Budol Mother Airs Dismay over Binibining Pilipinas Results

Mother of Herlene Budol Disappointed to the Results of Binibining Pilipinas

The mother of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Herlene “Hipon” Budol says she is disappointed to the results of the pageant.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 race was won by Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal. This Sunday night, July 31, 2022, the Araneta Coliseum hosted the 58th national pageant.

The actress-comedian won seven special honors at the pageant on the coronation night on Sunday. The nominee received several honors, including the Readers’ Choice Award from the Manila Bulletin, Binibining Shein, Binibining Pizza Hut 2022, Binibining Kumu, JAG Queen, Binibining Silka, and Binibining World Balance.

After finishing as first runner-up in the just finished Miss Pilipinas 2022 pageant, Herlene Nicole Budol is still a hot subject on Twitter. Herlene competed in her first national pageant at Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

The mother of Budol, Len Timbol, was able to be interviewed by the Manila Bulletin after the pageant. Len was questioned over her disappointment with the pageant’s outcome during the exclusive interview.

Her mother is disappointed in the outcomes since she had hoped her daughter would win the BBP 2022 crown. She asserted that it is puzzling how the Budol failed to land a position in spite of her outstanding performance.

“Mas mataas yung inaasahan namin para kay Herlene. Hindi namin alam kung ano ang nangyari,” she said.

Budol’s mother claimed she was proud and pleased with her daughter’s performance, despite what she thought was a dubious pageant result. The actress known by the stage name “hipon” had been quite vocal about wanting to win the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International title before the coronation night.

Only Herlene answered in Tagalog among the Top 12 semifinalists, though. Cecilio Asuncion, the founder and director of Slay Model Management, posed the query.

The question translated from English: “Ang beauty pageant ay isang lugar para sa transpormasyon. Anong transpormasyong importante ang nangyari sa iyo habang nandito ka sa Binibining Pilipinas.”

Herlene answered: “Para sa ‘kin, isang karangalan na nakatungtong ako dito sa Binibining Pilipinas bilang isang binibining hindi inaasahan. Para sa ‘kin, ang sarap palang mangarap. Ang sarap mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa po akong komedyante na laki sa hirap, at ang aking transpormasyon ay ang magbigay ng inspirasyon. Because I know for myself that I am uniquely beautiful with a mission.”

