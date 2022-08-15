Herlene Budol Reacts to Viral “History is like tsismis” by Ella Cruz

Herlene Budol Expresses Reactions to Ella Cruz “History is like tsismis”

The Binibining Pilipilas 1st runner up Herlene Nicole Budol expressed her reactions to the “history is like tsismis” statement of Ella Cruz.

The former Wowowin host and Binibining Pilipinas 2022 hakot award candidate was featured on a recent vlog by ABS-CBN broadcaster Karen Davila. In the vlog Budol expressed her opinion to the controversial statement made by the “Maid in Malacaang” actress Ella Cruz.

“No. Para sa akin po, napakasimple lang po, huwag po nating daanin sa kung ano-anong explanation… ang history po is katotohanan, ang Marites, hindi totoo… para sa akin nga, ang mga historian mga teacher na nagtuturo ng mga kasaysayan. Ang Marites, parang CCTV, social media,” Herlene said.

You may recall that Ella mentioned rumor and gave her opinion on history. One of the most discussed things on social media this year is definitely the Maid in Malacaang star’s alleged statement. This elicited a range of responses from the online community and received criticism from those who decried the Marcoses.

The beauty queen was questioned regarding social issues as well. She also discussed how her pageant coach had instructed her to respond to inquiries. Herlene advised her to always check that what she wants to say sounds appropriate, regardless of whether her response is correct or incorrect.

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, the aforementioned statement by Ella Cruz generated a lot of discussion on the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant night. It’s because of the judge Joshua Garcia, who is an actor, asking such question.

“Personally, how do you distinguish a historian from a marites?” the actor asked finalist Stacey Daniella Gabriel who has hailed as the 2nd runner-up.

READ ALSO: KC Montero Claims Matteo Confronting Alex Gonzaga is a Prank

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.