‘Heroes of our homes’: Romualdez hails dads on Father’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez honored fathers nationwide for providing for their families and raising responsible citizens as the country marks Father’s Day on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romualdez described fathers as “heroes of our home,” as he recognized the challenges they have to tackle and hurdle to take care of their families.

“Building a home, keeping it a safe space for dreams and aspirations to grow, and inspiring our families to be productive members of the community are just as important to nation-building as any other duty, responsibility, or calling,” Romualdez said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

“Being a father myself, I know how challenging it is to build a home and raise good, God-fearing children. But I can also say it is one of the most rewarding roles I am fortunate enough to have, and I would never trade it for anything in the world,” he added.

He also encouraged children and the youth to greet their fathers and celebrate with them on this special day.

“Seeing my family and my children grow to be exceptional versions of themselves gives me the motivation not only to be a better father and leader of my household but to be a better person and legislator and help make our country a better place for all families,” Romualdez said.

“To all the fathers out there, this is your day. Let us all express gratitude to all fathers who continue to be the role models that inspire us to reach greater heights,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>