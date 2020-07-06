“‘He’s the kind of leader I aspire to be’: Lea Salonga expresses support for ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak”

Lea Salonga posted a message of support for ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak.

Lea Salonga took to social media to express her admiration for ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak’s leadership amid the network’s franchise woes.

On her Twitter page on Sunday, July 5, the Broadway star remarked that the ABS-CBN executive has her support.

“I can vouch for this man’s grace. In the few times that I’ve met him, he’s been nothing but filled with grace and calm, and always with a smile on his face,” Lea tweeted.

“As much as I fear that things won’t go the way of ABS-CBN, this much I know: He will continue to lead without acting the bully or throwing his weight around,” she added.

The singer said that Katigbak is the kind of leader that she resonates with.

“[He’s] the kind of leader I follow, the kind of leader I aspire to be. Whatever happens, Carlo, I lift you up and support you,” Salonga stated.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal today, July 6, after the public hearings.

ABS-CBN halted its broadcast operations on television and radio on May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order to the network.

Last week, the network also stopped operating its TVPlus and Sky Cable’s SKYdirect after the NTC issued separate cease and desist orders for both.