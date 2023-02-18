Heybike is proud to announce the launch of Tyson E-bike

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heybike is proud to announce the launch of Tyson, our latest and most advanced e-bike model yet. Made from magnesium alloy with sleek, seamless lines, Tyson is designed to make a statement with its distinctive aesthetic. With a maximum speed of 28mph, hydraulic front fork suspension and disc brakes, Tyson is built to offer riders a smooth and safe experience.



Tyson is equipped with a 4A fast charger that saves you time and energy, and its 48V/15AH large-capacity battery offers a maximum cruising range of 40 miles in pure electric mode and 55 miles in pedal-assisted mode. The detachable battery uses Samsung battery core technology, ensuring reliability and performance.

Tyson is also designed with convenience in mind, with its foldable design allowing it to be easily transported and stored in a small space. The adjustable stem and seat make it suitable for riders of all sizes, and the Shimano 7-speed gears provide ample power for climbing hills or reaching top speeds.

With Bluetooth and 4G capabilities, Tyson allows you to stay connected and informed while you ride. The mobile app lets you monitor your e-bike’s location, mileage, and navigation, and the 4G function provides stable signals even when you’re away from the city.

We’re excited to offer Tyson at an exclusive pre-sale price of $1,699 from March 1st, with three colors to choose from – black, green, and blue. Visit heybike.com to learn more about Tyson and our commitment to providing the best riding experience for all.

But that’s not all, Tyson is not just a high-performance e-bike, it is also environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. With its electric motor, Tyson eliminates the need for fossil fuels and reduces the carbon footprint, making it the perfect choice for environmentally conscious riders. The pedal-assisted mode also offers an efficient way to exercise and keep fit, as well as reducing the strain on the electric motor and increasing the battery life.

At Heybike, we’re dedicated to providing our riders with the best riding experience possible. That’s why we’ve equipped Tyson with a 7-inch TFT touch screen that displays important information such as speed, battery life, and riding mode. The screen is also adjustable, allowing riders to choose the best viewing angle and ensuring they never miss a beat while they’re on the move.

In addition to its advanced features, Tyson is also designed with safety in mind. The hydraulic front fork suspension provides a smooth and stable ride, while the disc brakes offer excellent stopping power. The built-in lights provide extra visibility, making it easy to see and be seen, especially in low light conditions.

About Heybike ® Electric Bikes

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy. For more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit heybike.com and follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. To test ride the Heybike or learn more, visit your local dealer.

