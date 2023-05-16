HeySara Collaborates with OCBC Bank to Help SMEs Save Costs on Their Digital Transformation Journey. HeySara logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – HeySara collaborated with OCBC Bank to offer SME customers digitalised corporate services like company incorporation, company secretary and accounting & taxation. By availing this offer, SMEs can start their digital journey smoothly and cost-effectively.

This is part of the Start Digital initiative launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), under the SMEs Go Digital programme. Start Digital was first launched in 2019, and extended in 2022 to support more SMEs in building foundational digital capabilities with easy-to-deploy solutions.

SMEs can go digital at a fraction of the cost.





HeySara is a new-generation corporate compliance company that leverages digital technology, while retaining the human touch element to provide the best customer experience in areas of company incorporation, corporate secretary, accounting, taxation, and human resource management.

HeySara is providing their Digital Secretary Solutions along with easy-to-use and affordable cloud services and software under the HeySara – OCBC Start Digital Packs. The packages range between $199 to $599 for the initial 12 months of services.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with OCBC to offer these Start Digital Packs to SMEs. We believe our all-inclusive packages and yet affordable solutions will certainly help small businesses to take their first but important step towards digital business transformation with greater confidence and ease,” said Mr Ng Su Kai, Founder of HeySara Pte Ltd.

Any local SME with an active OCBC SGD current account can enjoy this offer as a first-time applicant for any one of the Start Digital Packs. To know more about the eligibility criteria, please refer to the full terms and conditions on the OCBC Start Digital website.



Hashtag: #HeySara #SME #Digitisation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.