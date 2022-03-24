Offering more personalised options, HGC strives to provide high-quality and cost-effective Wi-Fi connections to customers working from home, studying online, and enjoying all kinds of digital entertainment

HONG KONG, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HGC Broadband, the home broadband service by HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), is committed to providing a comprehensive range of broadband services to satisfy the needs of Hong Kong customers. In addition to its basic home broadband and 2.2G fibre broadband plans, HGC Broadband is officially launching a new Wi-Fi 6 service today, which offers customers a variety of options and high-speed, stable Wi-Fi connections at home with its Wi-Fi 6 Router Service.



HGC Broadband Launches Wi-Fi 6 Router Service for Hong Kong Households

Enjoy an Elevated Online Experience with a Wi-Fi 6 Router

During the COVID-19 pandemic, having a reliable Wi-Fi connection is of the utmost importance for working from home, online learning and relaxing with digital entertainment. Wi-Fi 6 can support multiple devices simultaneously at a higher connection speed. With more smart devices supporting Wi-Fi 6, the new service enables users to have more seamless and Internet surfing experiences, which include enjoying 4K video streaming, binge-watching favourite TV shows, playing video games, working from home and online learning – all at the same time. HGC Broadband also provides one-stop services to simplify the complex procedures for the customers, which covers the installation and after-sales service of Wi-Fi 6 Router.

Key features[1] of HGC Broadband’s Wi-Fi 6 Router:

Internet speed enhanced by 25% to ensure seamless streaming and faster download speeds, along with the dual band of 2402 Mbps (5GHz) and 574 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

to ensure seamless streaming and faster download speeds, along with the dual band of 2402 Mbps (5GHz) and 574 Mbps (2.4 GHz) Supporting multiple smart devices connected simultaneously to increase capacity by 4 times with its OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, allowing broader connections transmitted to different devices

to increase capacity by 4 times with its OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, allowing broader connections transmitted to different devices Reducing latency by up to 75% to fully immerse users in the game experience or run video conference meetings more smoothly despite data being transferred of different devices

to fully immerse users in the game experience or run video conference meetings more smoothly despite data being transferred of different devices Increased Wi-Fi signal coverage by 50% to enjoy stable Internet in every corner of the home

to enjoy stable Internet in every corner of the home Reducing power consumption of the connecting devices , effectively extending battery lives

, effectively extending battery lives Enabling the use of mobile apps to manage household Wi-Fi connections and anti-virus programs to maintain network security

Customisable Installation of Wi-Fi 6 Router to Improve Flexibility

Generally, one Wi-Fi 6 Router can satisfy the internet needs of a typical family. However, if more flexible and wider Wi-Fi coverage is needed, customers can choose two or three Wi-Fi 6 Router sets to form a Mesh Wi-Fi network at home so everyone can fully enjoy high-quality and stable internet simultaneously.

Versatile Service Plans and Installation Assistance

HGC Broadband offers different monthly subscription plans for its Wi-Fi services, letting customers freely choose either a 1-set Wi-Fi 6 Router Plan or Wi-Fi 360 for those choosing the 2- or 3-sets of Wi-Fi router. All Wi-Fi plans supported by Wi-Fi 6 router cover complimentary on-site installation by professional technicians, along with maintenance service during the contract period, as part of its thorough customer services.

New Customers: Enjoy 1G broadband service for 3 years from $119 /month* (with 1-set Wi-Fi 6 router), plus an additional $10 /month for Home Phone service

Enjoy 1G broadband service for 3 years from /month* (with 1-set Wi-Fi 6 router), plus an additional /month for Home Phone service Existing Customers: Select top-up services or other bundle plans from $28 /month* to get an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 router

Customers can also choose the “HGC 2.2G Fibre Broadband Service x Wi-Fi 360” bundle and enjoy exclusive “Wi-Fi Premium Service” during the contract period, including free home Wi-Fi consultation service, 24/7 technical support hotline service and express on-site maintenance service.

“Our lives and the internet are inseparable, and therefore having a fast and stable internet connection is becoming vital. HGC Broadband is committed to the development of communication services through network technical innovations and facilitating smart lives for more people, with the help of advanced technology. The upgrade of our current Wi-Fi services with the Wi-Fi 6 Router Service Plan, will reinforce people’s internet experience, helping Hong Kong citizens stay closely connected in the digital era,” Mr. Ben Wu, Vice President of Consumer & Mass Market of HGC said.

To learn more about HGC Broadband’s Wi-Fi 6 Router Service Plans, please visit www.hgcbroadband.com.

*Terms and conditions apply

[1] In comparison with Wi-Fi 5; the actual Wi-Fi coverage may vary due to individual home environments, including the size and layout of the apartment, building materials, structures and other external factors. (Information is provided by the vendor of Wi-Fi 6 Router)

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator and ICT service provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. Headquartered in Hong Kong, HGC has 23 offices abroad, with operations extended across five continents. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong’s largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC’s website at www.hgc.com.hk.