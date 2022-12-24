HHOGene GPods, the Newest Unicorn in TWS Earbuds Industry Launched in HK

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 24th, HHOGene GPods, the new unicorn in TWS earbuds industry, officially entered the Hong Kong market, committed to “digital light control” as a breakthrough, providing “personalized, strong experience, emotional” technology and innovative products, integrating light, music and headphone, bringing a different change to the entire TWS earbuds market.



HHOGene GPods with App

The first batch of GPods earbuds are already available online at Fortress, Yoho, and Big Boyz Appliances, and they are also available at the 5 offline stores of Fortress: the Times Square branch, the Taikoo Shing branch, the Telford Plaza branch, the Melbourne Plaza branch, and the TechLife branch of New Town Plaza.

This extremely innovative true wireless Bluetooth light earbuds choose to enter the Hong Kong market before Christmas, bringing a different surprise to the holiday gift market, of course, they are also well prepared for holiday promotions, it is reported that if you purchase the GPods earbuds in the offline stores of Fortress, you will receive a free pair of Christmas GPods shells.

GPods is the first product of HHOGene, which created a success record on Indiegogo this May that they sold $50,000 in 1.5 hours, and ranked Top 2 in the whole headphone category. They officially launched in North America on November 1, and quickly become popular in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With GPods you can experience over 300,000 color combinations as well as customize your own colors.

With this high-profile entry into the Hong Kong market, HHOGene is confidently welcoming the Christmas season, so let’s wait and see the performance of this trendy headphone.

Media Contact: pr@hhogene.com

Official Website: https://www.hhogene.com/