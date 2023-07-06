HHOLOVE O Sitter Raises Over 1049% of Its Crowdfunding Goal on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HHOLOVE, a smart pet brand under HHO Inc., that dedicated to using digital technology to make pet feeding and care easier, and smarter, to meet pets’ physical, safety, and social needs through various AI technology and computing capabilities, has successfully raised over 1000 backers and around $105K dollars on the global leading crowdfunding platform Kickstarter for its innovative product O Sitter on July 4th, EST., exceeded the target pledged amount $10,000 by 1,049%, became one of the hottest Kickstarter crowdfunding projects in the smart pet product category in the first half of this year and is expected to make the list of 2023.

The project has shown good momentum at the very beginning, in less than 18 minutes, the crowdfunding goal of 100 backers and $10,000 pledge fee were reached, and in less than 24 hours, 500 backers were raised and nearly $50,000 pledge fee was raised. It will be officially launched first in the North America, Europe and Japan markets after the crowdfunding campaign.



HHOLOVE O Sitter Kickstarter Campaign Page

O Sitter is the key self-developed product of HHOLOVE, it is the world’s first smart companion robot for cats that with the integrated functions of AI Smart Life Recording, Interactive Companion, Reliable and Visible Feeding, O Sitter is a groundbreaking differentiated product that amazed the market. It is tailored for novice cat owners, frequent travel owners, and those who have to accompany their cats remotely sometimes. It helps users releasing the anxiety when their cats are alone at home.

If you’ve seen the product of O Sitter and their team, you’ll know that their success is not by accident. HHOLOVE is a smart pet brand under HHO, which is found by Mr. Chen Hang, the vice present of Alibaba and founder of DingTalk. Their team is proved with strong digital strength that are all outstanding talents in product design and development, marketing, operation, service, and intelligent hardware development, etc., of which the production and research team accounts for 60%. The team members all have pets and love this industry. In order to make cat feeding and caring smarter and easier, they firstly proposed the concept of “intelligent companion robot for cat” and set up this project, which led to the birth of “O Sitter”. They are ahead of the market.

AI Smart Life Recording

O Sitter uses AI dynamic computing to automatically record the daily activities of cats such as hanging around, playing, eating and so on, which can be viewed from the App, and it can generate a daily highlight video.

In addition, it is equipped with a 360° horizontal + 110° vertical gimbal camera, gives the cat owner a clearer view with its 4x digital zoom. With an automatic tracking algorithm, O Sitter can detect the cat’s movement within 3 metres, so that you can quickly target where they are.

Interactive Companion

The build-in laser can be manipulated by cat owners via App to accompany their cats for playing remotely. When the owners are away from their cats, the two-way voice function of O Sitter makes the remote interaction with cat possible. The recorded voice can be extracted for one-click calling.

Reliable and Visible Feeding

Owners can add their cats’ information to the App and choose a feeding plan, and there are recommended feeding plans for kittens, mother cats and those on a diet. O Sitter will generate an exclusive daily feeding plan, with three meals a day, stable and regular, so no need to worry about traveling away from home anymore.

Sustainable Packaging and Repurposed Cat House Design

If cats have any stubborn insistence, it must be that they do not sleep in a well-prepared house, but prefer to pick paper boxes. Don’t throw away the box of O Sitter, it is made with sustainable materials, just a few simple steps, you can create a creative and loved cat house.

It is worth mentioning that compared to the original price of $199, the price of O Sitter in this crowdfunding campaign is divided into different tiers of $99, $109, $119 and $139, the lowest is up to 50% off! Users who intend to buy the O Sitter can choose to buy from the crowdfunding campaign or official website, all can enjoy the one-year warranty, 30 days no reason after-sales service.

About HHOLOVE

HHOLOVE is a smart pet brand under HHO Inc., which is an innovative tech start-up that is dedicated to digitalizing supply chain and help quality manufacturers build strong brands in cross-border e-Commerce business.

HHOLOVE is dedicated to using digital technology to make pet feeding and care easier, and smarter, to meet pets’ physical, safety, and social needs through various AI sensing systems and computing capabilities. Connecting pets with people, and with the world.

Official Website: https://hholove.com

Business Contact: business@hholove.com