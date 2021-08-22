Hi, Tax, welcome to my VLOG!

At the onset of pandemic, the surge of online activities made social media marketing the strategy of choice for companies looking to promote their brands and reach their target market. One of the ways these companies make their presence felt on social media is through social media influencers (“influencers”) – individuals who have built enough of a reputation and a following on social media platforms to impact or affect the purchasing decisions of their audience or followers.

The elevated profile of these influencers during this pandemic has brought them to the attention of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), which has noted that there are certain influencers who have not been paying their income taxes despite raking in massive earnings from different social media platforms. There are also reports that these individuals are not registered with the BIR or that their registrations are not updated.

This prompted the BIR to issue Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 97-2021 to clarify the tax obligations of influencers.

Income tax

Payments received by influencers in consideration for services rendered shall be subject to income tax. Further, if they receive free products in exchange for promoting those products on their social media accounts, they must declare the fair market value of such products as income. Individual influencers shall be classified as self-employed individuals or as sole proprietors.

Except for certain passive income, capital gains from sale of unlisted shares and real properties in the Philippines, resident citizens and aliens shall be subject to the graduated tax rates under Section 24(A)(2)(a) of the Tax Code. Domestic and resident foreign corporations shall be subject to corporate income tax under Section 27 and 28 of the Tax Code, respectively. Note that resident citizens and domestic corporations shall be taxed on their worldwide income, while the rest of the taxpayers shall be taxable only on income derived from sources within the Philippines. Further, income treated as royalties in another country shall likewise be included in their gross income and shall be subjected to income tax.

For resident aliens, any income derived from Philippine-based content shall generally be taxable. Thus, the burden of proof that the income was sourced outside the Philippines lies upon the resident alien. Otherwise, the income will be assumed as derived within the Philippines.



Business tax

Influencers are also liable to value-added tax (VAT) or percentage tax. Self-employed individuals with revenue not exceeding the VAT threshold of P3 million have the option of availing of the 8 percent tax on the said revenue in excess of P250,000 in lieu of the graduated income tax and percentage tax under Section 116 of the Tax Code. However, if the total revenue exceeds the VAT threshold, the graduated rates shall apply, and likewise, they shall be liable for VAT.

Allowable deductions

Under Section 34 of the Tax Code, influencers are allowed to deduct all the ordinary and necessary expenses against their gross income. These expenses should be duly substantiated with BIR-registered receipts and invoices.

With no substantiation required, they may elect for Optional Standard Deductions (OSD) not exceeding 40 percent of gross sales/receipts and income for individuals and corporations, respectively. To be entitled to OSD, they must signify in the return the intention to opt for OSD; otherwise, they shall be considered as having availed of the itemized deductions.

Tax compliance requirements

Unregistered influencers may secure their Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Revenue District Office (RDO) that has jurisdiction over them. For registered influencers, they can update their registration by filing BIR Form No. 1905 with the RDO to reflect their existing line of business. Thereafter, they shall be required to file tax returns, pay taxes, keep books of accounts, and withhold taxes (if applicable).

In the strongest terms, the BIR warned influencers who willfully attempt to evade the payment of tax, fail to make a return, fail to supply accurate and correct information, or do not pay taxes at all that they shall, in addition to the payment of taxes and corresponding penalties, be criminally liable under Sections 254 and 255, in relation to Section 248(B) of the Tax Code.

Tax Treaty relief and foreign tax paid

Influencers receiving income from a non-resident person shall be entitled to claim treaty benefits, provided that the country of the non-resident has a tax treaty with the Philippines. These influencers must obtain a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) from the International Tax Affairs Division (ITAD) to serve as proof of residency in the Philippines, and to furnish the same to the non-resident for treaty purposes.

If the influencer does not avail of the treaty benefits and is subjected to tax at the other state, they shall be allowed to claim the foreign tax paid as a deduction or as a tax credit, subject to limitations as provided under Section 34(C) of the Tax Code. Further, Revenue Memorandum Order (RMO) No. 43-2020 provides that influencers shall not be allowed to claim foreign tax credits in excess of the appropriate amount of tax that is supposed to be paid in the other state had the income recipient invoked the provision of the treaty.

This circular issued by the BIR should be welcomed by these influencers since it provides clarity regarding their tax obligations, serving as an opportunity to comply straightaway. In case of doubt, they can always consult with the experts on how to faithfully pay their share of taxes, so that they can continue doing what they do best.

The author is a senior partner with the Tax and Corporate Services division of Navarro Amper & Co., a member of the Deloitte Asia Pacific Network. For comments or questions, email [email protected] Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which are separate and independent legal entities, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo and Yangon.