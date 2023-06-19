HID Introduces Technology Partner Program Dedicated to Companies Developing Mobile-Enabled Solutions

HID Origo™ Technology Partner Program is Designed to Help Technology Partners Meet Their Customers’ Needs Faster and More Efficiently

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, announced its HID Origo Technology Partner Program, which is the company’s first program dedicated to partners with a focus on mobile technologies.



Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President & Head of Mobile, HID

Designed in response to the evolving security landscape, growing regulatory demands, and mounting privacy concerns, the new program is expected to be a game changer, providing technology partners with the tools they need to innovate and grow market share in today’s digital-first world.

As stated in HID’s 2023 State of Security and Identity Report, digital IDs and mobile authentication are expected to propel many more mobile access deployments. And with the growing popularity of digital wallets from major players such as Google, Apple, and Amazon, new opportunities and use cases are abound.

As such, the HID Origo Technology Partner Program is the ideal platform for organizations to design, test, and market products which integrate through HID Origo via APIs and SDKs. HID Origo is a cloud-based platform offering a scalable and secure infrastructure that enables high levels of data and privacy protection.

“When HID Mobile Access was introduced more than a decade ago, smartphones weren’t as ubiquitous as they are today, and much has advanced in the mobile technology space,” explains Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President & Head of Mobile, HID. “Technology partners are pillars to HID’s growth and success. The HID Origo Technology Partner Program enables and empowers technology partners to utilize HID’s technology to drive innovation, discuss new trends and use cases, and develop integrated solutions. The ability to develop and test integrations with the HID Origo platform, receive global accreditation, and obtain early access to technology and insight into HID’s roadmap is invaluable.”

When innovation is collaboration

Existing technology partners are very positive about the new program. Smart Spaces— a leading global provider of smart building technology—is one of them. Through 2022, Smart Spaces® teamed with HID to introduce employee badge in Apple Wallet, offering a secure and even more seamless building entry for employees at 22 Bishopsgate, a new and modern skyscraper in London.

“At Smart Spaces, we look for global partners to provide and support a secure integration platform while staying at the forefront of their industry through continuous innovation. HID does this at scale, making our decision to partner with them an easy one. We are proud to be an HID Elite Partner deploying our market-leading technology together for some of the world’s most exciting developments,” says Dan Drogman, CEO of Smart Spaces.

For Witco, an all-in-one app that centralizes services for workplace and co-living experiences, the partnership with HID through the program is vital, according to Dorian Van Bever, VP of Partnerships.

“As part of our all-in-one approach and partnerships with best-in-class service providers, HID appeared as an obvious partner in mobile credentials, from its massive footprint worldwide, its innovative and tech-leading approach, and its flexible yet scalable product enabling easy access control to office premises is becoming a key element to our offering, both in terms of user experience (for employees, visitors) and in terms of compliance and security by knowing who is in the premises and organize flex office at scale. We are excited to be partnering with HID, particularly considering their technological lead with Apple Wallet and other new and emerging technologies” Van Bever says.

About Smart Spaces

Founded in 2010, Smart Spaces now powers over 60 million sq ft of UK real estate, over 20 million sq ft of which is located in London. The London-based user experience and software development team, which has 46 members of staff, has an extensive software development portfolio and delivers a number of solutions for industry-leading real estate clients , including AXA IM Alts, Three UK, Santander, Aviva, GPE Plc, Hines, MEPC, Helical and Ashby Capital and Workspace.

About Witco

Founded in 2016, the main aim of Witco is to make the workplace inspiring and productive by addressing all work-related needs. The company does that by providing a digital platform that serves as a single point of access for all the tools and services that power a great work experience.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2023 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, the HID Blue Brick logo, the Chain Design, Seos, Seos Bamboo and Eco Cards are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.