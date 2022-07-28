Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo Honeymoon Blamed for the Earthquake

Netizens Blamed Honeymoon of Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo After the Earthquake

HIDILYN DIAZ – The honeymoon of gold medalist weightlifter and her husband Julius Naranjo were blamed by the netizens after the strong earthquake.

Northern Luzon residents awoke to tremors early on July 27 due to an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3. It strikes the province of Abra and the area of Ilocos, destroying a number of buildings, causing damage to the ground, and especially in Vigan, Ilocos Norte, many heritage sites.

The majority of netizens took the issue seriously, however some made jokes about it. About this, numerous “memes,” “hugot,” and “pick-up lines” have been created.

Even in the midst of the destruction, Filipinos can’t help but to be resilient. The topic they joked about is the “honeymoon” of Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo’s. They said that it is to blame for the earthquake.

In response to the country’s 7.3-magnitude earthquake, which had its epicenter close to Lagangilang, internet users in the Abra region made jokes about newlywed weightlifters. Hidilyn and coach Julius were wed in PMA Baguio’s St. Ignatius Church on July 26.

Internet users speculated that the couple’s honeymoon, especially given that they were in the North, may have contributed to the earthquake. Netizens claim that when the two shook their heads, it was audible not only in the Philippines but also in all four corners of their Baguio hotel room.

