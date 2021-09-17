Hidilyn Diaz to banner first Olympic gold stamp — PHLPost

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will launch on September 18, its first Olympic Gold Stamp in honor of Hidilyn Diaz who clinched the Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PHLPost will also be launching the stamps in honor of the Filipino Olympic boxing champions, silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and Bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

In a statement, PHLPost said that the stamps are an important recognition of the “glory they have given to our nation and to the Filipino People” that is “priceless”.

Meanwhile, the Post Office will also be launching the “Keep the Faith, Be a Hero, Vaccinated Stamps”.

It will be the first to be issued by a postal administration which promotes coronavirus diseases 2019 jabs as a way to end the pandemic, PHLPost said.

The launching will be attended by PHLPost Head, Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, and the Olympic medalists.

It will be at the Manila Central Post Office Building, Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.