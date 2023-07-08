‘High-level unrest’: Mayon’s hazardous eruption within weeks or days still likely

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon is still in a “high level of unrest” one month after the volcano was placed under Alert Level 3.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said this in a bulletin released Saturday, adding that a hazardous eruption within weeks or days is still possible – hence, advising that the six-kilometer danger zone is kept uninhabited.

“Alert level 3 is maintained over Mayon, which means that it is currently in a relative[ly] high level of unrest and hazardous eruption within weeks or days could still be possible. It is, therefore, recommended that the six-kilometer danger zone remain evacuated due to the dangers of pyroclastic density currents, lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards,” it said.

Mayon’s effusion of lava continued during the latest 24-hour observation period, according to Phivolcs.

“The lava flows have advanced to approximate lengths of 2,800 meters and 1,300 meters along Mi-si and Bonga gullies,” it noted.

Eight volcanic earthquakes were likewise recorded from 5 a.m., July 7, to 5:00 a.m. July 8 – lower than the 79 quakes reported Friday – but Mayon’s rockfall events climbed from 216 to 303 during the same monitoring cycle.

State volcanologists also reported one lava collapse pyroclastic density current that generated a 300-meter ash cloud. They further said that the volcano’s sulfur dioxide degassing persisted, logging an average of 792 metric tons in the last 24-hour observation period.

Mayon Volcano’s alert level was raised from 2 to 3 on June 8 due to increasing seismic activities. The volcano started spewing lava on June 11.

Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol on June 13 said Mayon’s unrest could last a few months, citing similarities between its latest volcanic activities and its restiveness in 2018 and 2014.

