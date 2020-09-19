“‘High School Musical’ actress Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy”

Ashley Tisdale, who played the antagonist Sharpay Evans in the popular film series ‘High School Musical,’ is pregnant.

The American actress and singer is expecting her first child with her husband, film and television composer Christopher French, the couple announced on Thursday, September 17.

Ashley, 35, announced the exciting news by sharing photos showing her growing baby bump.

Among those who expressed how excited they were for Ashley was fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens, the former’s co-star in High School Musical.

“So so happy for u guyssssss. Congratulations,” she said.

Ashley and Christopher have been married for six years now. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Sta. Barbara, California on September 8, 2014.

In an interview with People magazine last year, Ashley said she wanted to wait until the right time to start a family.

“For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away,” she said. “People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time.”