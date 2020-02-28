High school principal dies inside Isabela hotel

CITY OF ILAGAN –– A 58-year-old high school principal in Tumauini town, Isabela province died inside a hotel room here on Thursday, police said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Virgilio Vi-con Abellera, Ilagan City police chief, said Edford Rico, principal of Lalauanan National High School, could have died of a cardiac arrest.

Initial investigation showed that Rico checked in at the Ilagan City Skypark Hotel with an unidentified woman.

While inside the hotel room, the woman phoned the reception desk to inform them that Rico had collapsed. The woman later left the hotel.

A medical team arrived at the hotel and took Rico to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have dismissed suspicions of foul play in the principal’s death./lzb

