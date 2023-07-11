‘High-value’ drug suspect killed in Davao City police sting

DAVAO CITY — A man described by police as a high-value drug suspect and reputed robber was fatally shot during a buy-bust operation here in the early hours of Tuesday, according to authorities.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, a spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said Victor Barrera, also known as Balong, died while receiving treatment at Southern Philippines Medical Center due to two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The incident happened when the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the DCPO conducted a sting operation against Barrera near his residence in Purok 8-A Riverbed, Barangay 21-C, around 12:10 a.m., Tuazon said.

Barrera allegedly drew a handgun and fired at an undercover agent as he was about to be arrested for selling a sachet of suspected methamphetamine, narrowly missing the officer. In response, another officer returned fire, striking Barrera twice in the chest.

Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver with serial number 837026, which had four spent shells and one live round in the chamber, an empty 9mm shell, and a suspected 7 grams of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth P112,000.

Tuazon said Barrera, aside from his alleged role in the drug trade, had been imprisoned multiple times on theft charges.

