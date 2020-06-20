Highest ‘fresh’ Covid cases in PH recorded as country nears 30K

THE Philippines has 943 new cases of Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in the country, including 20 deaths, bringing the total to 29,400.

According to data from the Department of Health (DoH), 578 of the cases reported on Saturday were fresh cases, where the test results were given to the patient within three days of swab testing.

It is the highest number of fresh cases reported in a single day.

Of the number, 296 were from Region 7 (Central Visayas), which the DoH said was slowly becoming a “cause for concern”.

Two hundred and eighteen were from the National Capital Region, while 64 others were from other regions.

Meanwhile, out of the 365 late registered cases, 147 came from Central Visayas, 60 from NCR, and 158 from other regions.

At least 272 recoveries were recorded, raising the total to 7,650.

Of the 20 deaths reported, 15 died between June 5 and June 16. The total death toll now stands at 1,150.

The DoH added that while the national mortality rate for the disease continues to decline, it peaked in the middle of June, with 23 of the 194 deaths coming from Cebu.