HighJump Honors Global Supply Chain Leaders

Awards recognize customers, partners and women leaders for overcoming complexities in today’s supply chain

HAMBURG, Germany and MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HighJump, part of Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, announced its customer innovation, partner and women leader award recipients for 2020. These honorees have made major strides in revolutionizing warehousing and logistics through technology, innovation and leadership by conquering supply chain complexity.

“Every year we see innovators step up and push the supply chain community to new heights,” said Bill Ryan, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain – North America. “It takes vision, strong leaders, and a willingness to invest in new technologies to turn today’s complexity into tomorrow’s opportunity. The customers, women leaders, and partners are the gold standard of this mindset and the future of the supply chain and logistics industry.”

Customer Elevation Awards

Based on progressive and innovative use of Körber’s solutions, these winners prove that technology integrated with the right partner empowers businesses to meet goals today and beyond.

Standout Business Benefit: Subscription-based beauty and wellness online retailer – FabFitFun

Thinking Outside the Box: Western lifestyle footwear and apparel retailer – Boot Barn

Partner of the Year Awards

The six partners of the year rapidly increased adoption of and lead the integration of Körber’s unique line of solutions, enabling companies across the globe to conquer supply chain complexity.

North America Strategic Partner of the Year: enVista

North America Technology Partner of the Year: Honeywell

North America New Partner of the Year: Veridian

Europe Partner of the Year: Balloon One

Australia /New Zealand Partner of the Year: Microchannel

Asia Partner of the Year: Schmidt

Women Leadership in Supply Chain Awards

The honorees were selected based on their exemplary work within their own companies while driving innovation forward for warehousing and logistics across the globe.

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, this consists of Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber is home to more than 2,300 professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners across the globe dedicated to advancing supply chains. As a result, businesses have access to a single provider to turn today’s supply chain challenges around labor, consumer expectations and adoption of new and emerging technologies into a strategic differentiator. With 30+ years of experience, Körber already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

About HighJump

Today’s consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It’s no longer enough to fulfill demand – you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we’re integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around our company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump – Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more – https://www.highjump.com/

About Körber – Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653598/HighJump_logo_2_Logo.jpg