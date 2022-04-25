Hikvision releases full-year 2021 and first quarter 2022 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision has released its full-year 2021 financial results, reporting a total revenue of RMB 81.42 billion, and achieving a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 28.21%. The net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 16.80 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 25.51%.



Hikvision Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Key accounting data of Hikvision full-year 2021 financial results 2021 2020 YoY Change

(%) Operating income (RMB) 81,420,053,539.27 63,503,450,891.78 28.21% Net profits attributable to shareholders of

the company (RMB) 16,800,411,032.05 13,385,526,714.15 25.51%

Overseas revenue in 2021 amounted to RMB 21.99 billion, with YoY growth of 24.23%, accounting for 27% of the total revenue of the company.

Hikvision also released its Q1 2022 financial results, and reported a revenue of RMB 16.52 billion, which represents a YoY increase of 18.11%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 2.28 billion, representing a YoY growth of 5.29%.

Moving forward, the company will continue to focus on the innovation of technologies, products, and solutions to create value for customers and society. Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT.

The full annual report 2021 and Q1 2022 report can be read here.