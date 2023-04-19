Hilltop Hoods and DICE Have Replaced bbno$ and Genesis Owusu at Groovin the Moo Bunbury

Groovin the Moo‘s first full-scale tour of the country since 2019 kicks off this weekend, with stops in Adelaide, Maitland and Canberra. However, there’s been a last-minute change to the festival’s final date, at Hay Park in Bunbury on Saturday, 6th May.

bbno$ and Genesis Owusu have seemingly withdrawn from the lineup, with Hilltop Hoods and Perth band DICE filling the gaps. Festival organisers are yet to announce the change themselves, but eagle-eyed Redditors noticed it on the festival’s set times. Hilltop Hoods have since announced the performance themselves on social media.

Hilltop Hoods: “We’re Stepping In for a Bunbury Exclusive”

Elsewhere on the lineup for this year’s edition of Groovin the Moo are the likes of Fatboy Slim, Alt-J, Ball Park Music, Luude, Amy Shark, Denzel Curry, Ocean Alley, Eliza Rose, Skegss and more. It seems Owusu and bbno$ are still both performing at all other legs of the festival.

Owusu himself was a late addition to the GTM bill. He and UK rockers Nothing but Thieves were announced as part of the lineup last month, after the exit of international headliners Omar Apollo and Skepta. It’s not clear why either international act pulled out, with organisers at the time only stating that both had “unfortunately cancelled their Australian tours.”

Groovin the Moo 2023 will begin at Adelaide Showground on Friday, continuing to Maitland Showground and Canberra’s Exhibition Park over the weekend. It will head to Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds and Kawana Sports Western Precinct on the Sunshine Coast the following weekend. It will wrap up Saturday, 6th May at Bunbury’s Hay Park. Find remaining tickets via the festival’s website here.

This year’s edition marks its first full-scale, six-city run since 2019, with the festival not going ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic. It returned in 2022 in a truncated format, being held in Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo only.

