Hilltop Hoods Announce National Tour For This August/September

Hilltop Hoods have announced an arena tour for this August and September, with the trio – MCs Suffa and Pressure and DJ Debris – playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

The band will be joined on the road by A.B. Original – the duo of Briggs and trials – who will preview new music alongside cuts from their debut studio album, 2016’s incendiary Reclaim Australia. Support will also from rising star Elsy Wameyo along with turntablist DJ Total Eclipse.

The run of dates marks Hilltop Hoods’ first headline tour since 2019, and followers their return back in March with the single ‘Show Business’, featuring Eamon. It marked the trio’s first new music since latest album The Great Expanse, which also arrived in 2019 and featured singles like Adrian Eagle collab ‘Clark Griswold’, ‘Leave Me Lonely’ and ‘Exit Sign’ alongside Illy and Ecca Vandal.

“The idea for ‘Show Business’ came from something my buddy Dools used to say to me whenever he’d call me on the road,” Suffa explained of the song upon its release.

“I’d inevitably be stuck at a gas station in the middle of nowhere with a hangover whenever he’d call, weeks away from getting home and he’d always laugh and say ‘What, and quit show business?’ The downs can be quite serious in the music business, particularly over the last two years, but the ups make it worth it.”

See tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale next Wednesday, 11th May, with Hilltop Hoods fan club pre-sale beginning tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 3rd May) and a Telstra Plus pre-sale this Thursday (5th May).

[embedded content]

Hilltop Hoods ‘Show Business’ 2022 Australian tour

Saturday, 27th August

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, 3rd September

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, 10th September

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 17th September

RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday, 24th September

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide