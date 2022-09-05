Hilltop Hoods, DMA’S, Dope Lemon Lead Lineup for Rolling Sets 2022 on the Central Coast

Rolling Sets will make its Central Coast debut later this summer with a lineup that includes Hilltop Hoods, DMA’S, Dope Lemon, Dune Rats, Alex Lahey and more hitting the Entrance later in the year.

Set to take place at the Entrance Memorial Park on Saturday, 10th December, the bill is rounded out by the likes of Peach PRC, L D R U, Leisure, The Buoys, Stevan, Big Twisty & the Funknasty and more. See the full lineup below – general admission and VIP tickets will go on sale this Thursday, 8th September at 10.30am, with a pre-sale you can sign up for here.

Rolling Sets Festival Will Take Place on the Central Coast in December

Central Coast! We are heading your way on December 10th to play Rolling Sets Festival! Presale kicks off this Thursday, sign up for first access at https://t.co/sMJqVkD6VM pic.twitter.com/pRKVboDqJv — Hilltop Hoods (@hilltophoods) September 4, 2022

Headliners Hilltop Hoods – who are currently midway through an Australian arena tour – are currently readying their next studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s The Great Expanse. They’ve released two singles from it thus far: the Eamon-assisted ‘Show Business’, and ‘A Whole Day’s Night’ with ‘1955’ collaborators Montaigne and Tom Thum last month.

DMA’S, meanwhile, returned last month with new single ‘I Don’t Need to Hide’. It marked the trio’s first new music for the year, following on from 2020 album The Glow and last year’s I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going to Miss You EP. Meanwhile, Dope Lemon – the solo project of Angus Stone – released latest album Rose Pink Cadillac back in January of this year.

Rolling Sets 2022

Saturday, 10th December – The Entrance Memorial Park, Central Coast

Hilltop Hoods

DMA’S

Dope Lemon

Dune Rats

Alex Lahey

Peach PRC

L D R U

Leisure (NZ)

Big Twisty & the Funknasty

The Buoys

RedHook

Shag Rock

Stevan

South Summit

Soy

Stupid Baby

Elaskia

Deadshowws

The Good Love