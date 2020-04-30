Hilltop Hoods drop new song ‘I’m Good?’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 1, 2020

Aussie hip-hop legends Hilltop Hoods have made a surprise return today, with the release of their brand new single ‘I’m Good?’

The song was born while the band were in isolation writing their new album, but they opted to write something that would directly benefit some of those within the music industry impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent tour cancellations.

Specifically, proceeds from the song will be going to Support Act’s ‘Roadies Crew Fund’ – a community that has been devastatingly affected by the pandemic.

“It’s a very dark time at the moment, so we wanted to make something light-hearted, we’re hoping that the song might give someone a laugh and maybe lift their spirits,” the band said in a press statement.

“But ultimately what we want to do is raise money for the roadies and associated support crew – including those who have lost their livelihoods due to this pandemic.”

If you would like to donate Support Act’s ‘Roadies Crew Fund’, please head here.

Watch the lyric video for ‘I’m Good?’ below.